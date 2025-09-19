© 2025 KANW
New Mexico colleges, universities ask for more than $1B for infrastructure

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Austin Fisher, Source NM
Published September 19, 2025 at 9:29 AM MDT
New Mexico Higher Education Department and Legislative Finance Committee staff toured the New Mexico School for the Deaf campus on Aug. 5, 2025 in Santa Fe, after flooding the week before displaced offices and classrooms. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)
The New Mexico Higher Education Department said Wednesday that the state’s colleges and universities have more than $1 billion in infrastructure needs.

In a news release, the department said officials traveled over 700 miles across the state for its annual summer hearings to assess infrastructure needs and requests — called capital outlay — to bring to the Legislature in next year’s session.

Higher Education Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez and the agency’s Capital Projects Division hosted meetings with the Department of Finance and Administration; the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department; and the Legislative Finance Committee, according to the news release.

Using data from campus leaders, the department will recommend specific capital projects to the executive and legislative branches, who will then debate the funding during the budget-focused 30-day legislative session that begins in January.

Last year, HED recommended approximately $221 million in campus infrastructure projects to DFA and the LFC, the news release states. Lawmakers approved 25 projects totaling more than $44 million, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed two of those totaling $350,000, according to LFC documents.

Rodriguez’s final tour visits in August took place at the New Mexico School for the Deaf and the Institute of American Indian Arts. In an interview at the time, she told Source NM, she had previously visited New Mexico State University’s main campus in Las Cruces; the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell; Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell; and the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

“Visiting all 33 campuses and schools in person has provided me with valuable insights we can’t get from reports alone,” Rodriguez said in a statement on Wednesday. “As the first higher education cabinet secretary to personally step foot on every public college, university and special school in the state, these visits have directly shaped the agency’s funding recommendations to support the unique needs of each school, strengthen student success and ensure that education in New Mexico continues to grow and thrive in state-of-the-art facilities.”
Austin Fisher, Source NM
Austin Fisher is a journalist based in Santa Fe. He has worked for newspapers in New Mexico and his home state of Kansas, including the Topeka Capital-Journal, the Garden City Telegram, the Rio Grande SUN and the Santa Fe Reporter. Since starting a full-time career in reporting in 2015, he’s aimed to use journalism to lift up voices that typically go unheard in public debates around economic inequality, policing and environmental racism.

Source New Mexico is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

