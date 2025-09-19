Some NM artists decline federal-state grant funding, worrying it’s ‘tantamount to censorship’

A New Mexico arts organization on Thursday said it plans to decline a longstanding state grant that relies on federal funding, citing a new anti-DEI provision it says risks artistic freedom.

The New Mexico Arts for Partnership Agreement grant receives 50% of its funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, which requires the state agency to sign a federal contract.

The new agreement, signed in July, requires the 190-plus New Mexico grantees to “not operate any programs promoting ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (DEI) that violate any applicable Federal anti-discrimination laws.” Arts organizations have until Friday, Sept. 19 to formally accept the grant.

The board for the McKinley County-based nonprofit, gallupARTS, will refuse an award of $4,977 – about 5% of its operating budget — which the state has provided for about a decade.

Signing the contract is “tantamount to censorship,” Rose Eason, the executive director for the past decade, told Source NM.

“It is essential that we do not like to draw a hard line at protecting freedom of expression,” Eason said. “The highest and best kind of purpose of the arts is to foster dialogue and share ideas and cultivate empathy in our communities, and you can’t really advance the arts without standing up for freedom of expression and against censorship.”

New Mexico Arts, a division in the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, confirmed to Source NM that three organizations have so far declined grants, and said the agency has also granted extensions to several other organizations that requested more time to make a decision.

The grants agreement is “materially the same as prior years,” except for the explicit reminder to comply with federal anti-discrimination laws, said Michelle Laflamme-Childs, the executive director for New Mexico Arts in a statement.

“Nothing in NM Arts’ funding notice or final grant agreement prohibits organizations from continuing to run DEI programs or initiatives as long as those programs or initiatives do not violate federal anti-discrimination laws,” she said.

Laflamme-Childs continued to say that the agency hopes to maintain relationships with art organizations, and that they are “welcome to apply for funding again” in the future.

“We appreciate the position some nonprofits find themselves in and respect that each organization needs to make the decision that’s best for them when it comes to accepting public funding at this time,” she said.

The local responses comes as more than 1,000 artists nationwide and counting sign on to Collective Courage, described as a “national statement of solidarity” to allow artists to “maintain autonomy over programming choices, curatorial decisions, and artistic content.” The movement follows directives from the Trump Administration to review “divisive, race-centered ideology” and “remove improper ideology” from Smithsonian’s museums. This week the Trump Administration reportedly asked staff of the National Parks Service to remove the portrait of a formerly enslaved man.

“If they’re taking images and texts down about slavery, I think that brings it into focus, what this is really about,” Eason said. “It’s so important to push back against state-controlled art and media, if we believe in democracy.”

Eason said the issue lies solely with the federal government.

“I don’t want to come across in any way pointing the finger at New Mexico Arts, because it’s a problem that stems from the federal government and is impacting arts for the entire country,” she said.