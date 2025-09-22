Lawyer: Albuquerque man threatened with ICE deportation receives last-minute respite

Antonio Chairez Rios has spent the last three months living in Albuquerque with an ankle monitor, a daily reminder that at any moment he could be deported to Mexico amid President Donald Trump’s mass deportation push.

But yesterday, when he arrived for his scheduled check-in at the field office of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, agents instead removed the ankle monitor. Then they informed him that he only needed to check in once a year going forward, according to his lawyer Rebecca Kitson, instead of the appointments every month or so.

His emergence from the ICE field office marks at least the second time in several months that he’s dramatically avoided deportation. In early June, more than 100 protesters scheduled a last-minute demonstration outside the office, chanting “Keep Antonio here!” as Chairez Rios and his lawyer met with ICE agents.

Kitson told Source New Mexico on Friday that the grandfather of two, who has lived in Albuquerque for 20 years, was spared deportation this time around due to last-minute legal wrangling that ensured a federal official reviewed Chairez Rios’ long-pending visa application.

The review found that Chairez Rios was likely to succeed in his quest for a “T visa,” given to immigrants who suffered human trafficking, which meant he received deferred action on the government’s efforts to deport him and an approved work permit, Kitson said.

The approvals occurred a day or two before his scheduled ICE visit, which Kitson called “a nail biter.” Chairez Rios spent this week getting his affairs in order, expecting that he would be deported, she said. That meant figuring out where he could live, how to transfer title for his truck and connecting his bank accounts to Mexico, she said.

“ICE had indicated to us that it wasn’t their intention to remove him,” Kitson said. “But I don’t really know how much anybody can rely on that type of assertion these days, especially with the pressure to complete the quotas.”

Kitson credited Chairez Rios for continuing to show up to ICE check-ins despite the threat of deportation, and she also reiterated her gratitude to the protesters who waited for three hours in the hot sun back in June.

“It took a village to make it happen, but one starfish is back in the ocean, at least for now,” Kitson said.

But she is troubled to think of how many people have been deported during ICE check-ins in Albuquerque, New Mexico and across the country. And she’s distressed that lawyers like her were required to force the government to do its job, including the timely review of visa applications.

“It shouldn’t be that there’s a different standard for those who have representation. It shouldn’t be that someone is only released when there’s someone there to see it,” she said. “It makes me worry about everybody else.”