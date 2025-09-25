Democratic governors rally Congressional Republicans to extend health care tax credits

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday joined fellow Democratic governors from Kansas and Delaware to urge Congressional Republicans to extend the federal Affordable Care Act premium tax credits set to expire at the end of the year.

The health insurance credits have become a sticking point in negotiations over a spending bill Congress needs to pass to avoid a government shut-down at the end of the month.

According to nonprofit health care research organization KFF, over nine in 10 enrollees receive some amount of premium tax credit for their health insurance, which, if they expire, will cause out-of-pocket premiums to rise by more than 75% on average for the vast majority of individuals and families buying coverage through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces. The tax credits also have also contributed “substantially” to Marketplace enrollment more than doubling to 24.3 million people in 2025; loss of the subsidies could cause millions to drop coverage, KFF says.

Currently, 75,000 New Mexicans are enrolled in the state’s marketplace, BeWell, for either health and/or dental insurance, according to an August news release from the state’s Office of the Superintendent of Insurance, and 88% of enrollees qualify for federal and state premium assistance. At present, more than 50% of those customers pay less than $10 a month for coverage, as a result of federal and state subsidies, OSI says. The office approved 2026 rates that will have an average increase of 35.7%. New Mexico’s own Health Care Affordability Fund will help offset the loss of the federal premium tax credits, OSI says, and the state Legislature plans to address the issue as part of its agenda for the special session starting Oct. 1.

In her remarks in Wednesday’s press call, Lujan Grisham said that “more than 27,000 folks, given the cost, the increased cost of these premiums, will be forced out of the private marketplace. They will make too much to be eligible for Medicaid, and even if they were, with the cuts to Medicaid down the pike, they are in an unstable, unsure situation.”

The budget bill enacted by President Donald Trump in July includes cuts and changes to both Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that the New Mexico Legislature also plan to address in next week’s special legislative session.

Lujan Grisham acknowledged that the state’s affordability fund will help counter some of the negative impact in New Mexico if the federal credits expire, but noted that with rising costs, more of the fund will be needed to cover more people and will provide less coverage. “And that’s the problem,” she said. But moreover, she added, “I’m also pitching for America. Kansas doesn’t have one of those funds. California doesn’t have one of those funds. Texas doesn’t have one of those funds…and so we need to make sure that we’re doing something for America.”

Lastly, she added, “most of our providers and coverage entities, our HMOs and insurance companies, are multi-state or national. Some of them are international. This has a chilling impact on the stability of our overall healthcare systems for everyone. I want Congress to do the right thing here and make sure Americans are adequately protected.”

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer said that extending the tax credits “is one of the simplest ways for Congress to bring relief to working American families that, let’s be honest, are already stretched thin and one of the most effective ways to foster long term economic growth. These aren’t statistics. These are families. These are small business owners. These are neighbors.”

Bottom line, Kansas Gov. and DGA Chair Laura Kelly said: “We’re here today calling on Republicans in Congress to do the right thing, come to the table, correct the fatal error of the budget bill that’s ripping through families and communities across our country, and extend ACA tax credits to help families afford basic health care. As Democratic governors, we represent the majority of American people in blue, purple and red states, we know that access to health care shouldn’t be a partisan issue.”