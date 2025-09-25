Environmental groups call for removal of cabinet members in oil and gas water rulemaking

Several environmental groups opposing a state water board’s oil and gas wastewater rulemaking on Thursday requested the board disqualify seven members and toss votes from earlier this year. The groups said the members’ “impartiality and fairness” were “compromised by interference” from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Santa Fe-based New Energy Economy filed two separate motions requesting the commission address the issue in October, and cited emailed exchanges between members of the governor’s staff and cabinet members before a July meeting in which the board moved forward in efforts to roll back rules limiting expanded wastewater use.

“These commissioners and their subordinates need to be disqualified from this proceeding, that’s really the bottom line,” Colin Cox, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, told Source NM. “This is not how government is supposed to work — this is not fair, this is not impartial.”

Both petitions noted State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard’s support. In an interview Thursday Garcia Richard told Source NM that the office, which leases out more than 2 million acres for oil and gas activity in the Permian Basin, would be impacted by the rules change.

“it’s pretty evident that there is a blatant effort to roll back or reverse the initial decision of the commission. That’s what I’m concerned about,” Garcia Richard said.

She also described a “constant barrage of spills and illegal dumping of produced water that we are dealing with on state land.”

The governor, along with oil and gas industry advocates, has for years cited the state’s limited water supplies as they pursue expanded uses for oilfield wastewater. They have faced pushback from environmentalists, along with the Legislature.

Garcia Richard she’s skeptical about the current science around treating wastewater.

“Until I see something new that has come to light, I’m going to look at this new effort with suspicion,” she said.

A request for comment from the governor’s office remained pending Thursday afternoon, but the office has issued previous statements denying wrongdoing.

The motion to recuse cabinet members from voting on the issue marks the latest development at the Water Quality Control Commission, which is currently reconsidering its own rules limiting the uses of oil and gas wastewater issued in May to the oilfield and specific treatment projects.

The issue was reopened in June, spearheaded by the WATR Alliance, (Water, Access, Treatment and Reuse) which has board members from oil and gas giants Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum and other industry interests. The group proposed a new rule that would allow 13 counties to use “treated produced water” for uses such as watering livestock, “non-food crops,” construction and releases into the environment.

Commissioners — including cabinet secretaries sitting on the board for the first time — voted to move forward with possibly reversing the rule and quashed environmental groups objections in an August meeting.

The motions requesting the mandatory recusal for five secretaries – Environmental Secretary James Kenney, Health Secretary Gina DeBlassie, Department of Game and Fish Director Michael Sloane, State Engineer Elizabeth Anderson and agriculture Secretary Jeff Witte — and two other members: Christopher Moander, chair of the oil conservation commission and the state parks division designee for Toby Velasquez.

“The standard the commission is held to is a very strong standard: they have to be fair and impartial, and if there’s any doubt about that, then they have to recuse themselves,” said Cox. “These emails…make it very hard to trust any of those commissioners, or the people who work for them.”

The motions cited the Water Quality Commission’s recusal requirements, which state that no commissioner “shall participate in any action in which his or her impartiality of fairness may reasonably be questioned,” and goes on to describe that recusal must be public.

A request for comment to the attorney for the WQCC board about board requirements for recusal and disqualification was pending Thursday morning.

WQCC Chair Bruce Thomson, when reached by phone on Thursday, said any comment on the motions themselves would be “premature,” but also noted he has no qualms with the members of the cabinet and their actions taken on the board.

“I have no questions about their service on the commission, or at least I have no questions about their integrity, and their honesty,” he said. “They’re honorable people, they’re dedicated to the state of New Mexico and to public service.”

Thomson said the board would likely set an agenda for the upcoming Oct. 14 meeting of the board next week.

“I suspect we will hear the motions to disqualify,” Thomson said.

