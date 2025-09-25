Haaland urges higher wages for medical residents, wading in on UNM-union dispute

Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland this week sent a letter to the governing board of New Mexico’s flagship university urging it to increase salaries for incoming resident doctors and preserve anti-discrimination language in ongoing union negotiations.

The University of New Mexico’s contract with the resident physicians union, called the Committee of Interns and Residents, expired on Aug. 31. While the contract remains in effect during negotiations, the union and university are still negotiating the levels of pay for residents at the state’s sole academic medical center.

“At a time when our state is grappling with the second-worst physician shortage in the nation, with a third of our physicians expected to retire by 2030, failure to invest in resident physicians now is a decision with long-term consequences,” Haaland wrote in the Sept. 23 letter to the UNM Board of Regents.

Physician shortages are projected to impact states across the U.S. in the next few years, but New Mexico is ranked to have the second-highest rate per capita, according to 2020 data published by the National Institutes of Health.

Resident physicians are doctors who have graduated medical school and are now in training to specialize in their fields of choice—often for relatively low pay and long hours.

Rupali Gautam, a third-year resident training in pediatrics and the regional vice president of the UNM resident physician union chapter, says enacting competitive salaries and benefits for new doctors will help address the state’s shrinking pool of physicians. According to a 2024 Think New Mexico study, the state has seen a 30% decline in primary doctors in recent years.

“With the growing physician shortage in New Mexico, the best way to recruit residents is to provide those incentives for them to apply here,” Gautam said.

In her letter, Haaland contended that UNM has the lowest-paid residency salaries in the Southwest Region, with a starting stipend of $65,550 for a first-year student. The American Association of Medical Colleges data from 2024 shows mean stipends for first-year residents at western schools (New Mexico Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming) was just over $75,000.

The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center disputed that New Mexico’s pay for residents is one of the lowest in the region. Chris Ramirez, the director of communications for UNM Health Sciences Center, supplied data from other universities, in Utah, Arizona and Texas. Ramirez noted that the third-year resident’s salary, which he called “more representative,” is on par with the national median of 10 other area universities and the national median from the American Association of Medical Colleges.

Ramirez said UNM Hospitals appreciated Haaland’s letter.

“We are always happy to keep our community leaders informed on the issues affecting the University and its constituents, while also making sure we are compliant with all applicable laws governing confidentiality and collective bargaining,” Ramirez said in a statement.

The University has also proposed removing specific anti-discrimination language in the contract’s non-discrimination clause, Gautam said, pointing to recent efforts by the federal government to ban “diversity, equity and inclusion,” at universities.

“I think that’s because of the Trump administration pushback that a lot of institutions are getting from a federal level if they are using the words diversity and inclusion,” Gautam said.

Ramirez said he could not speak to UNM’s position on contract negotiations.

“It is unlawful for either party to publicly discuss any terms of the proposals made by either party before it is ratified by the parties,” he wrote in response to Source NM’s inquiry. “However, UNM and UNM Hospital are committed to ensuring compliance with state and federal anti-discrimination laws.”

Haaland said removing the language jeopardizes “a safe, inclusive and equitable environment,” for not only new doctors but also their patients.

“UNM’s mission in providing care is rooted in serving Native American, Hispanic, and other underserved people of Bernalillo County. That mission depends on fostering a workforce that reflects the people it serves and can provide care that is not only clinically sound but culturally competent,” she wrote.

In a statement, Haaland said New Mexico is “uniquely vulnerable to Trump’s attacks on our healthcare,” noting concerns about rising health insurance premiums.

“If we’re serious about lowering costs and expanding access, we have to make smart moves like paying our medical residents. It keeps doctors local to the area at a time when we cannot afford to fall farther behind,” she said.

A voicemail for Board of Regents Chair Paul Blanchard had not been returned as of Wednesday afternoon.. An emailed request for comment to Ben Cloutier, the head of communications and marketing at UNM, to whom Ramirez referred board questions, also remained pending.

Gautam said she was grateful for Haaland’s letter lending attention to the negotiations and said the union wants to reach a resolution with the university to address the physician shortage.

“Patients traveling to other states to get their care are going months, even up to past a year,to get specialty care within different fields,” she said. “I’m a pediatrics resident and a lot of our pediatric specialists are seeing patients months to years out from their initial referral — that’s not great.”