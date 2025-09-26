Totah Theater Shines Again

AT DOWNTOWN FARMINGTON’S historic Totah Theater, an unexpected feature greets moviegoers: small wooden tables tucked between the last four rows of seats. Opened in 1949 by the Allen Theatres chain, the Pueblo Deco–style cinema featured Southwestern flourishes, like Native American–style symbols painted across the marquee and the iconic turquoise Totah sign outlined in neon. Named for the Navajo word for the region, meaning “between the waters,” the theater served the community until going dark in 1982. Twenty years later, former Farmington mayor Tom Taylor and his family revived the space—but found only 280 of the 300 plush burgundy seats usable. A skilled woodworker, Taylor removed several seats from the rear and crafted custom tabletops to fill the gaps. When the city took over ownership and renovations in 2021, the vintage seats were shipped out for full restoration, but the tables stayed. “People love the desks for putting their snacks on,” says Civic Center supervisor Randy West, who rents out the theater for stage productions, birthday parties, and film screenings. “We serve popcorn, hot dogs, ice cream. It’s really fun.” Now outfitted with laser projection, 7.2 Dolby sound, and ADA hearing support, the Totah blends 1940s flair with modern comforts—making it a cultural gem in New Mexico’s thriving cinema scene.