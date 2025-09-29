Heinrich stresses impact lost health insurance tax credits could have on New Mexico

As a possible federal government shutdown looms, so does the chance that thousands of New Mexicans will see significant increases to their health insurance premiums.

Federal health insurance tax credits have become a sticking point in negotiations over a spending bill Congress needs to pass to avoid a government shut-down at the end of the month.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) spoke in Las Cruces Friday alongside representatives of BeWell, the state’s health insurance marketplace; La Clinica de Familia, a private, federally qualified health center; and New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, a social justice advocacy organization.

Heinrich explained that if passed, the GOP-led government funding bill will mean the Affordable Care Act premium tax credits will expire at the end of the plan year, and people insured under the ACA will see their monthly insurance premiums increase between $300 and $500.

“I don’t know about you, but after the last few years of increased costs, when you think about how inflation and tariffs have impacted everything from beef to coffee to what you buy at the hardware store, I don’t know New Mexicans who can afford another $300 or $400 a month in their health care premiums,” Heinrich said during the news conference. “This is going to be absolutely dire for the state of New Mexico… In addition, the president has basically directed his leadership in the Congress not to negotiate.”

Victoria Hernandez, outreach and eligibility specialist for BeWell, explained that BeWell currently provides assistance to more than 75,000 New Mexicans to pay monthly premiums — about double the enrollment from several years before. With premiums increasing, “We’re going to have our families, our individuals, our fellow New Mexicans making some tough decisions,” she said. “Do I pay for health care, do I pay for rent, do I pay utility bills and my car payment?

NM Center on Law and Poverty Policy Director Arika Sánchez explained that the state has made significant progress in reducing the number of uninsured residents over the last decade – from 22% in 2013 to 12% in 2023.

“With nearly 810,000 New Mexicans currently accessing Medicaid and enrollment of about 75,000 on BeWell, the impact of coverage losses will be devastating, especially for our rural communities, low-wage workers, caregivers, hospitals and clinics,” Sanchez said. “And we know that when people don’t have health insurance, they’re forced to skip checkups and testing and the care they need. They wait until things get really bad before going to the doctor, and they often end up in the emergency room where services are the most expensive.”

She added that six to eight hospitals will be at risk for closing their doors within the next two years, if assistance is discontinued.

John Andazola, chief medical officer for La Clinica de Familia, said while his clinic will continue seeing patients regardless of their ability to pay, the loss of assistance will mean patients may not be able to pay for tests, X-rays, vaccines and other preventative care. It also could mean that the clinic will have to reduce its staff, cut services or close completely.

“Health care costs will rise due to delayed care, but also access to basic services will diminish if we are forced to reduce programs or worse, cut care and again, close our doors,” he said. “These cuts will not only threaten the physical health of our patients, it’ll threaten our patients’ financial stability.”

The New Mexico Legislature is slated to convene for a special session beginning next week, where health care coverage is included in the agenda. Fernandez said BeWell will be asking for additional funds to support people in paying their increased premiums.

“Our concern is that the state can’t sustain this forever,” she said.

Heinrich added that while he appreciates the state’s willingness to step up and fill the need left by the federal government, it doesn’t have the financial capability to take on the large scale of need by New Mexicans.

