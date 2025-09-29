Laguna couple takes advantage of New MexiCare program

When David Gutierrez of Laguna had surgery to remove his gallbladder earlier this year, he and his wife of 45 years Rebecca Gutierrez thought his recovery would be simple and straightforward. Instead, several complications left the couple worrying about his care and their rapidly shrinking funds.

Rebecca Gutierrez previously worked at her local senior center in Laguna, where she interacted with many people who, she told Source New Mexico, worried about being unable to afford to leave their jobs or care for aging parents on their own. Then she attended one of the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department’s annual Conference of Aging and learned about New MexiCare, a program that helps fill the gaps for seniors who have cognitive or physical limitations and don’t qualify for Medicaid, but have limited financial means.

After receiving funding during the 2024 legislative session, the program rolled out as a pilot that year, but only in limited counties and not in Cibola County, where the couple lived. NewMexiCare later expanded to 31 of the state’s 33 counties — everywhere but Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties —and, as of this month, became available statewide

According to a Sept. 16 news release from the ALTSD, 285 New Mexicans have been enrolled in New MexiCare since its official launch in October 2024, and over $1.2 million in financial assistance has been distributed.

While at the 2025 Annual Conference on Aging in Glorieta last week, Aging Secretary Emily Kaltenbach told Source that enrollment numbers have tripled since she took over the department last fall.

“The challenge ahead of us is money,” she said. “People get on the program, but attrition is not at the same rate as people coming on. And so, that’s going to be something we’re going to have to tackle at a legislative level. We have to show how impactful it is so that we can get additional funding.”

The Gutierrezes were two of more than 1,400 senior New Mexicans and caregivers who attended the conference this week, and made a point to share their story with Kaltenbach.

After David Gutierrez became sick with gallstones in April 2025, he underwent surgery to remove his gallbladder and Rebecca became his primary caregiver. But he didn’t improve after the surgery.

“We went home and he’s not getting any better,” she told Source. “He still hurts and doctors would say, ‘You know, he’s older. He’s 71 years old, it takes longer [to heal].’”

David ended up back in the emergency room and doctors discovered that fluid had formed where his gallbladder had been, and he had developed an abscess on his liver. The medical team asked if the couple could travel 45 minutes from their home to Albuquerque frequently for treatment, but the travel costs would have compounded their financial situation. “I’ve already used my resources taking care of him,” Rebecca said.

She called New MexiCare and arranged an appointment for organizers to interview the two of them in their home to assess their needs. During the two-week wait, David’s situation remained complicated. “One week he had seven doctor’s appointments,” she said.

And because of the toll the surgery and subsequent complications took on his body, David was weaker than he had ever been and had trouble getting around. He had to use a walker for the first time in his life. After the assessment, he was approved for New MexiCare, including 17 hours a week for in-home care and four-and-a-half hours of transportation. The couple told Source that before they received a check from New MexiCare, their savings were almost completely used up. They said they were worried about how they would pay for the copays for all of David’s appointments.

“I’ve always advocated for the caregivers, but to become one was totally different,” Rebecca said.

With help and financial assistance from New MexiCare and Social Security, the couple have been able to focus on David’s recovery. And Rebecca said she recently became the president of the advisory group in Laguna for seniors.

“I told them, ‘I’m going to educate you guys how to take advantage of this opportunity that we finally have,’” she said.