Five things to know about federal food assistance cuts before the special session

Ensuring New Mexicans don’t go hungry will be at the top of lawmakers’ agenda when they convene for the Oct. 1 special session to address impacts from federal legislation, in addition to public health care, health insurance rates and vaccine policy.

State officials said recent federal changes to the federal food assistance program approved in the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill,” such as work requirements and program cuts, may worsen hunger for New Mexicans, and require the state to pay significantly more for the program to continue.

Here’s a closer look at the potential impacts from cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Access Program (SNAP).

What is SNAP and how many New Mexicans use it?

SNAP is a federal program that sends monthly benefits to low-income households to purchase food.

As of August 2025, 459,535 New Mexicans use SNAP — about 21% of the state’s population, which is the highest rate in the country.

According to the Legislative Finance Committee, one in seven New Mexicans and nearly one in four children lived in households without consistent access to adequate food.

New Mexico consistently ranks toward the bottom of the nation’s food security ranking and was 4th worst this past year.

How will changes to the federal law impact New Mexicans’ SNAP program?

Previously, the federal government paid for 100% of the SNAP program and funded half of the state’s administration for giving out the benefits.

The budget bill reduces how much federal funding states will receive, requiring states to pick up 75% of administration costs for a federal match of 25%.

Under the new law, New Mexico will need to contribute an estimated $203 million annually to keep the program running, according to the state Health Care Authority.

Then, between two and four years from now, the state may have to pay up to 15% of the actual program, depending on its error rate for administering the program.

In addition, as of Oct. 1, the federal government will reduce maximum SNAP benefits for households, and narrow SNAP eligibility for non-citizens here legally, which will affect an estimated 16,220 New Mexicans, according to the Health Care Authority.

How do SNAP cuts affect New Mexico’s food security?

New Mexico’s grocery stores, farmers’ markets and convenience stores rely on customers’ SNAP funds, putting nearly $1.2B in SNAP revenue at stake, according to the HCA.

Food bank officials said earlier this year that they will not have enough food to replace what SNAP delivers for families.

“There’s no way we can just suddenly multiply everything we do times nine to make that happen. We couldn’t do that in 10 years,” Jason Riggs, director of advocacy and public policy at the Roadrunner Food Bank, said in August. “No business can grow nine times. So any thoughts that, ‘Well, charity will take care of this,’ are very misguided.”

When do the cuts go into effect?

Starting in January of 2026, the upper age requirement for exemption from SNAP’s work requirements will be raised to 64.

New Mexico will have to pay additional money to administer the program starting in October 2027.

The state match program could be implemented in October 2027 or as late as 2030, depending on the state’s error rate — which occurs from either administering too much or too little in SNAP benefits.

New Mexico’s error rate is currently about 14.6%. Higher error rates result in higher cost shares, but New Mexico and other states with high error rates are allowed more time to bring them down.

What do New Mexico lawmakers intend to do?

In presentations to lawmakers, legislative analysts said the state would need to pay $18.9 million every year for what the federal government pays now in administration. In order to pay for newly ineligible SNAP recipients, the Health Care Authority said it would cost $109 million in fiscal year 2027.

Lawmakers in committee meetings leading up to the special session also floated allocating funding for food banks and farms, which also received cuts via the “Big Beautiful Bill.”