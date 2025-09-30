NM GOP forum lays out state’s medical malpractice challenges

Two days before a special legislative session convenes to focus on federal cuts to Medicaid in New Mexico, a panel of Republican state senators solicited testimony from doctors, patients and state officials regarding an issue Republicans here say is more pressing: Medical malpractice reform.

The NM Senate GOP’s five-member “Medical Malpractice Legislative Task Force,” in a three-hour forum Monday in Bernalillo, said Democratic leaders in the Legislature need to prioritize reining in the cost of medical malpractice insurance, along with other associated issues.

“It’s time we change things in New Mexico,” said Sen. Craig Brandt (R-Rio Rancho). “It’s time we make it where our doctors can stay here, so that when we get sick, or our family gets sick, or loved ones get sick, they can be treated here and not have to be flown to another state to survive.”

Republicans in both chambers called on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Democrats in the Legislature to put medical malpractice on the agenda for the special session beginning Wednesday. But there are no plans to do so.

In particular, Brandt blamed “trial attorneys” in Democratic leadership for blocking progress on medical malpractice.

Chris Nordstrum, a spokesperson for Senate Democrats, did not immediately respond to Source’s request for comment on that criticism Monday afternoon.

Health Department Secretary Gina DeBlassie was the first to testify Monday. She told the panel that New Mexico’s rate of medical malpractice claims per physician, which has long been above the national average, has grown in recent years.

Gina DeBlassie, at desk, said the medical malpractice claims per physician in New Mexico has been growing above neighboring states over the last few years (Patrick Lohmann/Source NM)

Between 2020 and 2024, she said, New Mexico’s claims per physician has grown to two to three times larger than neighboring states, including Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Utah.

New Mexico does not limit the amount a patient can receive in medical malpractice payouts, and it does not cap the amount in fees an attorney can receive. Those and other factors make New Mexico a “risky” place to be a doctor, said Kaye Green, the CEO of a hospital in rural Roosevelt County.

According to the National Physician Institute, 248 doctors have left the state in the past five years. Lawmakers and panelists cited that figure repeatedly as evidence of the acute shortage.

And Sen. Jay Block (R-Rio Rancho) mentioned his father, who he said is currently undergoing radiation therapy for prostate cancer. In an exchange with DeBlassie, Block cited his father’s doctor, who told him 15 urologists currently practice in Albuquerque, a city with 560,000 people. But in Durango, Colo., a city of 38,000 just north of the New Mexico border, eight urologists practice, he said.

The American Urological Association, in a recent report, ranked New Mexico third-lowest in the country in terms of urologists per capita. The report says 60 urologists practice across the state.

As a result of the shortage, Block said, “We’re talking months before people can get treatment for prostate cancer,” which is a rising threat for men.