NM Gov: ‘This special session is about protecting the people who need help most’

While the main focus of the special New Mexico legislative session starting at noon on Oct. 1 remains the state impact from the federal budget bill, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a proclamation Tuesday for the session that includes additional topics, such as interstate medical compacts and criminal competency.

Regarding the state impact from the so-called “big beautiful bill,” a news release from the governor’s office said the session will include bills to address funding cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, as well as public broadcasting. A few bills had been pre-filed as of late afternoon Tuesday.

“We’re not going to stand by while Washington abandons New Mexico families,” the governor said in a statement. “This special session is about protecting the people who need help most.”

Among the states, New Mexico has the highest Medicaid enrollment per capita at 42% of the state’s population, according to the state Health Care Authority’s fact sheet released in September. The HCA estimates that the state’s Medicaid program could see losses exceeding $8.5 billion over the next decade from lowering how much they pay providers.

“The cuts coming from Washington are not theoretical, they are happening now and will directly harm New Mexican families who are struggling to put food on the table or cannot afford healthcare,” Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth said in a statement.“This special session allows us to respond immediately to Washington’s dysfunction and take the first critical steps to protect our state’s progress.”

To that end, a news release listed several bills to address funding cuts and health care, including:

• amending the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund to allow for grants to health care providers and facilities in high-needs geographic health professional shortage areas and stabilize the provision of existing health care services.

• adjusting eligibility requirements for participating in the state health insurance exchange

• allowing the state health department to set vaccination standards for adults and children

“While the new federal law brings significant changes, our focus is clear: protecting benefits and services for the 40 percent of New Mexicans who rely on our programs for health care and food assistance,” Health Care Authority Secretary Kari Armijo said in a statement. “We’re committed to maintaining a strong safety net through these challenges.”

The federal budget will also cut into the state’s food assistance programs. As of August 2025, 459,535 New Mexicans use SNAP — about 21% of the state’s population, which is the highest rate in the country.

“Deep federal budget cuts and continued chaos in Washington, D. C. are making life harder and more expensive for New Mexicans now. But New Mexico’s leaders are ready for this fight, so we’re stepping up to address the most pressing issues facing families: skyrocketing healthcare premiums, seniors losing food benefits, and rural healthcare providers on the brink,” House Speaker Javier Martínez said in a statement. “This special session is about making sure families across our state have access to the things they cannot live without.”

The governor had said previously the session would not include legislation to increase the state’s participation in interstate medical compacts, which Republican lawmakers and advocacy group Think New Mexico have said would help address the shortage of health care workers in the state. State Democratic leaders, however, have resisted tackling the topic in advance of next year’s special session. A compromise, however, appears to have been reached, as the “studying and preparing for the implementation of any interstate medical licensing compact” will be on the agenda.

“We’re serious about compacts,” Chris Nordstrum, a spokesman for Senate Democrats, told Source NM Tuesday. “The full intention is to get them tackled in January, and this just gets us one step closer to being able to move quickly once we do.”

Similarly, while criminal justice topics were not expected for the session, the agenda will include a bill to amend competency laws to allow metropolitan courts to determine competency.

Other additions to the agenda, include: confirming Western New Mexico University regents; appropriating funds to the Administrative Office of the Courts for a competency pilot program and behavioral health support for parties in legal proceedings; transferring funds into the Appropriation Contingency Fund to ensure New Mexico has money set aside for emergency response; and appropriating funds to supplement the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department’s budget.