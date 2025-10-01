NM lawmakers start session denouncing political violence

Republican and Democratic members in both chambers of New Mexico Legislature began the 2025 special legislative session Wednesday with bipartisan condemnation of political violence, which they described as a growing and worrying trend.

They had many recent examples to point to: the recent killing of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk in Utah; arson at the New Mexico Republican headquarters; the shooting death of a Minnesota House Leader, Democrat Melissa Hortman; bomb threats at the homes of Santa Fe Democrats Sen. Peter Wirth and Rep. Reena Szczepanski; and the sentencing in August of Solomon Peña, convicted of orchestrating shootings at the homes of prominent elected Democrats.

“Why would someone fire bullets at home to the members of this chamber? Why would someone fire bomb the Republican headquarters?” said Wirth, the Senate majority leader. “It just makes no sense.”

Sen. Bill Sharer (R-Farmington), the Senate minority leader, spoke after Wirth, saying political violence must cease “unequivocally, undeniably and immediately.”

“Disagreements are no longer just debates. They’ve become battlegrounds. When someone holds a different view, they aren’t just opposed, they’re vilified and dehumanized, or worse, silenced through fear or violence,” he said. “This is not who we are.”

In the House, Szczepanski, Gail Armstrong (R-Magdalena) and Speaker Javier Martinez (D-Albuquerque) all took a few minutes to decry political violence. Martinez said he recently held his wife as she tearfully testified about the trauma she and her children still face from Peña shooting up their home. He was sentenced to 80 years in prison last month.

In the Senate, lawmakers bowed their heads for a moment of silence for Kirk and Melissa Hortman, the Minnesota Democrat killed along with her husband in July.

The House held a similar moment of silence, where Martinez called on his peers to “show how a civil functional government can work, to deliver for its people.”

Then he added:

“So with that, let’s get started.”