NM Senate adjourns: GOP signs off on tax credits fix but pushes for bigger health care solutions

The New Mexico Senate adjourned early Thursday afternoon, ending its part of a two-day special legislative session seeking to protect New Mexicans from federal cuts to hospitals, Medicaid, food stamps and other services.

While Senate Republicans largely voted along with Democrats on their final bill of the day — protecting expiring health care premium tax credits for about 6,300 New Mexicans — they used their last minutes on the floor to call for deeper changes to the state’s health care problems, namely a doctor shortage and high medical malpractice premiums.

Sen. Nicole Tobiassen (R-Albuquerque) spoke through tears when calling on her colleagues to approve medical compacts, saying New Mexico’s unwillingness to join them is affecting health care access across the state. Her husband recently was diagnosed with West Nile Virus and meningitis.

“By staying out of these compacts, we’re actively making it harder for New Mexicans to access healthcare,” she said. “I know firsthand, because of what my husband has gone through and what he’s going through today, there are 2.1 million New Mexicans demanding access, demanding that this body do something.”

Such compacts would allow health care workers licensed in other states to work in New Mexico, which advocates say would address the state’s shortage of medical professionals.

New Mexico is a member of just one interstate compact agreement — for nurses — and is one of only four states that participate in one or fewer compacts. Earlier this year, lawmakers passed seven compact agreements out of the state House, but all stalled in the state Senate.

In response to Tobiassen, Sen. Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe), the Senate majority leader, offered his sympathies but defended the Senate’s reluctance to approve the compacts earlier this year as the first step in a process. He also said he would support the compacts in January during the 30-day session, and invited Tobiassen to join a legislative work group finalizing the legislation in the meantime.

“I am fully committed to work on this issue, to get consensus,” he told Tobiassen. “And again, I think with you on this team working on it, we can get there.”

After the exchange, the vast majority of the Senate agreed to give the New Mexico Health Care Authority flexibility to ensure New Mexicans who buy insurance from the state’s health care marketplace won’t have to pay huge premium increases if federal Enhanced Premium Tax Credits expire.

While all but three Republican senators voted in favor of the legislation, House Bill 2, several of them echoed Tobiassen’s call for bigger changes, including medical malpractice reform and reducing the state’s reliance on Medicaid.

Senate Minority leader Bill Sharer (R-Farmington) was one of the three who voted against the bill, saying the Legislature should have taken a bigger swing than the two-day session allowed for.

“We have a health care crisis today, big time,” he said. “This doesn’t really address the health care crisis today at all.”

While the Senate adjourned, the House is still in session as of 2:20 p.m. on Thursday.