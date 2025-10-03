That’s a wrap: Special session ends with funding for health care, food assistance and more

It took about six hours, but the New Mexico House of Representatives wrapped the special session on Thursday evening after passing laws to address criminal competency, rural health care and vaccine policy.

After the session adjourned, House Speaker Javier Martínez (D-Albuquerque) celebrated the work over the two-day session, which resulted in the passage of five bills aimed at blunting federal funding cuts and uncertainty.

“We took critical steps to safeguard New Mexicans from the greatest threats facing them, but the work here is not done,” he said during a news conference on the House floor. “While we may only be in session a small part of the year, our work on federal cuts and other priority issues like public safety and child well-being will continue in the next legislative session.”

House Speaker Javier Martínez said he was proud of the work lawmakers did over a two-day special session ending on Oct. 2, 2025, to offset impacts from upcoming federal cuts but said future sessions would mean tackling the ‘insurmountable holes’ for state programs. (Danielle Prokop / Source NM) A three-hour portion of the session for announcements and a miscellaneous discussion after lawmakers returned to the floor just after 11 a.m. created a three-hour delay before the body got down to business.

Rep. Gail Armstrong (R-Magdalena), the House minority leader, said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that her Republican colleagues took all that time for “airing their grievances” before the bill deliberations began due to frustration at being shut out by the Democratic majority. “That’s the only time we got to do it,” she said.

After the session, Martínez said he had conversations with Armstrong about the bills before the session, adding that he has an “open door policy.”

“The notion that folks are not included, I don’t know where it comes from,” he said. “They never asked, and when they did, I followed through.”

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement following the end of the session that said she intends to sign emergency legislation passed that will ultimately provide $162 million “to protect New Mexicans from federal budget cuts that threaten health care and food benefits statewide.”

“The legislature heeded Governor Lujan Grisham’s call and acted decisively in this special session to protect our most vulnerable residents,” Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe) said in a statement issued following the end of the session. “New Mexico families will keep food on their tables, rural hospitals will have resources to continue serving their communities, and more people will be able to keep their health insurance as costs rise and federal subsidies disappear.”

However, she also criticized Republican lawmakers for their opposition to Senate Bill 3, which provides the state health department with the ability to purchase vaccines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics after DOH review, rather than depend on federal guidelines, which have been mired in uncertainty, among other measures. While the bill passed, it lacked the two-thirds majority vote required to put it into effect immediately, after Republicans voted against it on a party line. As a result, a news release from the governor’s office notes, the department of health will have to wait 90 days before it can purchase COVID-19 vaccines for children through the Vaccine Purchasing Program.

Criminal competency The House had a near-unanimous passage of Senate Bill 2, which will allow the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court to determine competency, fixing a change made in amendment to House Bill 8 during the 60-day session.

Rep. Christine Chandler (D-Los Alamos), the sponsor, said the amendment shifted cases from metropolitan court into the district court, increasing caseloads unnecessarily.

“It’s ironic we were delegating upward instead of delegating downward,” Chandler said.

Only three Republicans voted against the bill: Reps. Stefani Lord from Sandia Park, John Block from Alamogordo and Randall Pettigrew of Lovington.

Rural health careThe House also passed Senate Bill 1, which will establish a $50 million grant program and expand the use for the funds for hospitals and allow counties with more than 100,000 residents to apply.

Despite three hours of debate, HB1 passed along a 64-3 vote, with Republican Reps. Block, Pettigrew and Rod Montoya from Farmington voted against.

A last-ditch effort to approve New Mexico’s entry into interstate compacts for physicians also ensued. During debate, Rep. Jenifer Jones (R-Deming) introduced a substitute bill, which included the same language as the original Senate Bill 1, but also appended Senate Bill 9 to include compact entry and lower barriers to licensing doctors from other states.

Rep. Andrea Romero (D-Santa Fe) objected, noting that the Senate had already adjourned and would not return to address any changes to the bill and the changes would render the bill unconstitutional, and fall outside the scope of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s proclamation.

“If we do pass this substitute under our rules, not only is it counter to our Constitution, it would be unfortunately dead on arrival to the Senate, since they are no longer in session,” Romero said.

Martínez, the House speaker, ruled that the substitute bill would not be allowed under the rules, noting the narrow allowance in the proclamation.

Montoya and Jones challenged Martínez’s ruling, which failed on a 42-22 vote.

Rep. Marian Matthews (D-Albuquerque) said she was “incredibly disappointed” the interstate compacts were deemed not germane and said lawmakers would “need to absolutely tackle” them in the 30-day session.

Additional concerns raised by Republicans included the concern that hospitals in Albuquerque or Santa Fe would receive the funds rather than rural areas in other portions of the state.

“Sandoval County has over 100,000 people but also has communities like Jemez,” Rep. Liz Thomson said on the floor. “So it would allow medical facilities in Jemez to apply for grants.”

Vaccine policyThe house passed Senate Bill 3, which will expand the New Mexico Department of Health’s authority to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for children, as well as allow the department to use additional sources than a sole federal advisory committee to create guidelines for school and daycare vaccination policy amid federal upheaval.

The bill drew hours of Republican opposition throughout the session and, finally, in the House, with sponsor Dayan Hochman-Vigil (D-Albuquerque) defending the process through which the bill was introduced and debated. Republican lawmakers previously complained they only had four minutes to ask questions during a committee debate earlier, and they said the bill had changed repeatedly.

Hochman-Vigil closed more than two hours of debate acknowledging that vaccines are a “highly politicized issue” but seeking to reassure her Republican colleagues that the bill is about “allowing New Mexicans the ability to live their lives in the way that they want to.”

The bill passed 43-26, along party lines.

Rep. Catherine Cullen (R-Rio Rancho) voted “no.” After the vote, she repeated her criticism that she and colleagues only had a few minutes to read and vet the bill. “We need to do better for each other,” she said.

Despite the bill’s passage, the House did not meet the two-thirds threshold needed to enact the bill immediately under an emergency clause, which means the bill will not become law until 90 days from the end of the session — or Dec. 31, 2025.

“There is no good reason for Republicans to make New Mexicans wait 90 days for vaccines they need to protect their health,” the governor said in a statement following the session’s conclusion. “I’m deeply disappointed in Republicans for voting to restrict vaccines, but our Department of Health remains committed to vaccine access.”