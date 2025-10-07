New Mexico officials to hold update on San Juan generating station cleanup

In the past year, state environment officials have increased the testing of the soil and water around the site of a decommissioned coal-fired electric power plant in New Mexico’s northwestern corner.

In July, environmental regulators told state lawmakers they’ve been trying to track historic spills from leaking ponds, coal ash disposal and other pollutants, and had installed more monitoring wells.

“We’re trying to understand the scope,” NMED Deputy Cabinet Secretary John Rhoderick told legislators during a presentation to the Radioactive & Hazardous Materials Committee. “Contamination is three-dimensional, you’ve got to know how long, how wide and how deep it is.”

This Tuesday, state officials are planning to present some of those findings, including more information about potential pollution from decades of coal waste disposal.

The San Juan Generating Station operated for nearly 50 years, fed by two nearby coal mines, including the La Plata mine and the San Juan Mine. The power plant, along with the neighboring Four Corners Generating Station, in 2014 were considered one of the largest single sources of pollution in the U.S.. The San Juan Generating Station permanently closed in 2022 and has been under demolition since August 2024.

In 2023, lawmakers passed House Bill 142, which directed the New Mexico Environment and Energy Minerals and Natural Resources departments to monitor and enforce cleanup of the area for at least two years. NMED is in charge of the station site, while EMNRD is tasked with the mining area cleanup.

While there is no agenda or preview released, a news release said the environment department will present data collected during its recent groundwater investigation — which will inform future remediation — during a hybrid open house on Tuesday in Fruitland.

“One of the Environment Department’s top priorities is making sure New Mexicans are informed of the work we’re doing in their backyard,” said Justin Ball, NMED’s Groundwater Quality Bureau chief in a statement to Source NM. That’s why we’re holding this meeting — to show the public the same data we’re using to make key cleanup decisions at the San Juan Generating Station site.”

Numerous operators have owned the station throughout its lifespan, but it was last owned by New Mexico’s largest electricity provider, Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM).

In a July letter, environment officials requested PNM officials produce a plan to reduce pollution, writing that multiple potential sources of groundwater and soil contamination already existed in quantities violating state laws.

“Known contaminants of concern, based on historic monitoring, include nitrate, sulfate, arsenic, selenium, uranium, boron, and volatile organic compounds,” the letter stated. The letter required the plan to be produced to environment officials by the end of September.

PNM requested an extension, NMED spokesperson Drew Goretzka told Source via text message, and the plan will now be due to state officials on Nov. 26.

The public will “hopefully” hear more about the exact nature of any contamination and further cleanup plans at the meeting, said Mike Eisenfeld, energy and climate program manager with local environment group San Juan Citizens Alliance.

Area conservation groups had previously focused on reducing the annual emissions of 12 million tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, he said, but the concern has shifted to soil and water cleanup. Eisenfeld said he wants to avoid a “culture of abandonment” for the generating station, and pointed to taxpayers being on the hook for cleaning up private uranium and oil and gas operations.

Any information about the status of groundwater pollution, and how the state will require cleanup will be useful, he said.

“The state agencies have tried to be responsive,” Eisenfeld told Source NM Monday. “But it’s really difficult when you’re just a citizen just trying to sort out who’s responsible for legacy cleanup.”