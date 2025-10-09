Lujan Grisham signs NM vaccine bill passed in special session

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday signed the fifth and final piece of legislation passed by state lawmakers during the two-day special legislative session last week.

Senate Bill 3 addresses the state’s vaccine policy, and was introduced during a time in which the federal government had yet to enact its own vaccination schedule in part to allow the state to purchase children’s COVID-19 vaccines. Since then, Acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill has signed off on the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendations for the COVID-19 vaccines, and the state health department confirmed earlier this week that those vaccines have been ordered and should arrive in a few weeks.

But the bill also will require the health department going forward to rely on other professional organizations’ vaccine recommendations rather than those of ACIP. In advance of the session, New Mexico Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Miranda Durham told Source NM she hoped the changes in the law will offer state officials more leeway as federal vaccine policy faces delays and uncertainty.

“We are essentially hoping to just broaden the guidance that we can rely on in making vaccine decisions,” Durham said.

The bill engendered significant debate during the special session and passed along party lines, with Republicans opposed. As such, the bill lacked the two-thirds majority vote required to enact an emergency clause and be effective immediately, which the governor noted in her message to the Senate yesterday.

“The changes in SB 3 are vital to safeguarding the health and safety of New Mexicans in light of the United State Department of Health and Human Services’ failure to follow science and make timely and necessary vaccine recommendations,” the message notes. “Importantly, the original version of the bill included an emergency clause, which would have made it effective immediately upon my signing. I thank the Senate for understanding the importance of this legislation and their bipartisan efforts to pass the bill with the emergency clause. But the emergency clause was stripped from the bill when Republican legislators in the House-including many members that voted to pass this bill in their respective committees-injected politics into the matter and decided to withhold their support the last minute. As a result, the House Republicans placed the lives of thousands of New Mexicans at risk as we are headed into peak season for respiratory illnesses such as RSV, the flu and COVID-19.”

The governor said she also was “disappointed with the lack of procedural advocacy by my own party, who appeared unprepared to defend the urgent need for SB 3 during floor debate on the bill.”

Health Secretary Gina DeBlassie, the governor continued, had been preparing another public health order to ensure vaccine access, but the CDC adoption of the ACIP guidelines rendered doing so unnecessary.

“New Mexicans expect elected officials to step up and come together to ensure their well being,” the governor’s message concludes. “I understand that our political parties have some very divergent views and that we will not agree on everything. But preventing our children from getting life-saving vaccines simply because one party frustrated that they are in the minority is unacceptable. Let us not lose sight of the fact that we represent the people of New Mexico. We owe it to them to put politics aside and enact meaningful legislation that will make everyone safer and healthier. This is — quite literally — the most important thing we do in state government. I sincerely hope the Legislature will commit to working together as a body to do this important job during its next regular session in January.”