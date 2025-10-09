NM environment department proposes rules for pending PFAS labeling and restrictions

The state environment department on Wednesday put forward proposed rules that will be used to implement a new law regulating the use of so-called “forever chemicals” in consumer productions.

House Bill 212—the PFAS Protection Act—passed by New Mexico lawmakers in the regular 2025 legislative session, institutes the gradual phasing out of intentionally added per-and-polyfluouroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, in everyday items.

“These rules will prevent toxic PFAS chemicals from unknowingly entering the places where we live, work and play,” Environment Secretary James Kenney said in a statement. “From cookware and food packaging, to furniture and cleaning supplies, to adult hygiene products and baby clothes and toys—these rules will protect the health of New Mexicans and our environment from toxic forever chemicals.”

New Mexico is the third state to enshrine a ban in state laws to address the use of PFAS in consumer products, joining Maine and Minnesota.

As detailed in a news release from the environment, the law phases out and then prohibits consumer products that contain intentionally added PFAS, which “can cause a range of adverse health issues including thyroid disease, liver or kidney damage, birth defects, certain types of cancers, and increase the risk of reproductive issues like decreased fertility, low birth weight, or developmental delays.”

Specifically, state law prohibits in 2027 the sale of certain products with intentionally added PFAS in items like cookware food packaging and juvenile products; cosmetics, furniture and carpets will be prohibited in 2028; and, in 2032, state law prohibits selling all non-exempt products —such as medical devices, pharmaceuticals, electronics and cars— with intentionally added PFAS in New Mexico.

On Wednesday, the environment department submitted the rules to the independent Environmental Improvement Board. If passed after the rulemaking process they will take effect in July of 2026. Public comments have already been opened, and the state environment department will host a virtual public meeting on Oct. 22 to provide an overview of the rules and answer questions.

“With the passage of House Bill 212, we had one clear objective – to safeguard New Mexicans from dangerous added toxins, PFAS, in everyday products,” State Rep. and Majority Whip Dayan Hochman-Vigil (D-Albuquerque) said in a statement. “Today’s Environmental Improvement Board filing brings us one critical step closer in removing harmful chemicals from our homes, and to provide peace of mind to our communities.”

The act also requires manufacturers to label products that include intentionally added PFAS. The environment department included two examples in a news release, but said neither are final.

“House Bill 212 represents an important step forward to protect New Mexicans from toxic PFAS chemicals,” state Sen. Jeff Steinborn (D-Las Cruces) said in a statement. “Data has shown that these dangerous cancer-causing chemicals persist in the human body and in the environment for a very long time, and we must do all we can to prevent New Mexican’s exposure to them.”