Retired juvenile judge warns lawmakers against cracking down too hard on juveniles accused of crime

A retired children’s court judge and member of a task force re-vamping the state Children’s Code warned a legislative committee Thursday that increased criminal penalties for young people won’t work.

John Romero Jr.’s lecture was among six presentations Thursday regarding juvenile justice before members of the interim Legislative Health and Human Services Committee. The committee is one of several legislative committees mulling ways to address juvenile crime in New Mexico at the 30-day legislative session beginning in January

Recent, high-profile crimes allegedly involving young people contributed to a renewed push for legislative action, including harsher penalties. Republican lawmakers, for example, sought to lower the age of adult criminal responsibility from 15 to 14 for certain crimes during the special legislative session earlier this month.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also chastised the majority-Democrat Legislature in March, at the conclusion of the 60-day legislative session, for failing to take up juvenile crime bills, in particular.

But Romero told the committee to look more closely at evidence showing that longer criminal sentences are less effective in deterring crime than swift, certain justice. And he said lawmakers seeking to reduce crime would miss the bigger picture if they focused solely on young people.

In fact, he noted a 2024 Legislative Finance Committee report found the biggest demographic involved in violent crime is men aged 24 to 42.

“I don’t see a lot in the media about that and the clamor to change the criminal justice code — not the delinquency code — and deal with those violent offenses in a different way,” he said.

The LFC report looked only at Bernalillo County, which it argued was the driver of statewide crime, and found an increase of 38% in juvenile crime cases between 2023 and 2024. Of those cases, 34% were cases involving juveniles with firearms.

Still, it notes that, even with the increase, adult men aged 24 to 42 commit “the majority” of violent crimes.

After serving as a Child Court judge, Romero served on the Children’s Code Task Force that released a report in June 2024, along with an addendum in January. The report issued an array of findings about juvenile justice, including for police, prosecutors, judges, lawmakers and the state child welfare agency.

Based on those findings and a renewed legislative push, Romero criticized news media for what he said was a repeat of the “superpredator” phase in the 1990s, where young people, particularly young Black men, accused of crimes were derided as “radically impulsive” and “brutally remorseless,” he said.

“Our media, locally and nationally, are doing the same thing” today, he said.