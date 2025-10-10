By the #s: NM lobbyists have already spent $1.25M this year — building on new record

New Mexico lobbyists have continued spending at the highest level in at least five years, according to the latest state filings, shelling out more than $230,000 to wine and dine lawmakers, along with other expenditures, over the last few months.

In total, 140 lobbyists reported $234,000 in expenditures between May and October, including paying for mailers, catering legislative meetings or holding events.

Lobbyists were required Oct. 8 to report their last few months of expenditures and political contributions.

The recent expenditures bring the total spent so far this year to a little over $1.26 million, which is already the most spent since at least 2021, even with two months left in the year. Lobbyists have spent, on average, about $750,000 annually the last four years.

The biggest spender in the latest reporting period, University of New Mexico lobbyist Mike Puelle, reported spending about $38,000 between May and October, including approximately $20,000 alone for a single event: the late September “1st Annual Rivalry Weekend” football game between UNM and New Mexico State University.

According to Puelle’s filings, he invited state lawmakers, along with the other local and state officials and staff from both universities.

Most of his other expenditures covered catering meetings of interim legislative committees, including ones discussing radioactive and hazardous materials, health care, economic development and more.

Puelle did not respond to Source New Mexico’s request for comment Thursday about his spending on behalf of the state’s biggest university. He is one of seven UNM lobbyists, according to Secretary of State filings.

While state law requires lobbyists to periodically report their spending, it does not require them to tell the public which bills they’re lobbying for or against.

The Legislature earlier this year passed House Bill 143, which would have required lobbyists to specify the legislation they hoped to influence, as well as their employers’ positions on specific bills. But Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed it, saying that while she supported the bill’s intent, it would impose “an onerous requirement” on lobbyists and their employers and that some of its provisions were unclear.

Recent ProPublica reporting tied the New Mexico governor’s veto to nationwide rollbacks of state-level transparency and ethics legislation.

While state law does not require lobbyists to specify bill numbers, the second-biggest spender in the most recent reporting period did so voluntarily.

Sarah Hetemi, reported more than $32,000 in spending as a lobbyist for Americans For Prosperity, a conservative think tank founded by the billionaire Koch brothers.

All Hetemi’s spending, according to her filings, related to House Bill 11, the Paid Family and Medical Leave bill. She reported spending money on mailers thanking lawmakers for opposing the bill or criticizing those who supported it. The bill did not pass the Senate.

The biggest spender this year so far is Missi Currier, CEO of the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association. According to her latest spending report, she’s reported more than $360,000 in various expenditures.

Lobbyists this week were also required to report their political contributions to candidates or political action committees between May and October.

The biggest contributions came from lobbyists for oil and gas companies, including $155,750 that Chevron lobbyist Patrick Killen reported spending in the last few months. His filings report a $50,000 donation to the Our Values PAC, a conservative political action committee based in Roswell, as well as $31,000 to the Speaker Fund, the New Mexico House Democrats’ PAC.

He also reported 12 donations of $6,200 each — the maximum allowable under state law — to elected Democratic and Republican state lawmakers.