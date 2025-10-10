NM health agency warns of upcoming change for some SNAP recipients

The state agency that administers New Mexico’s food stamps program says as many as 32,000 residents’ eligibility could be impacted next month by new federal rules.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” President Donald Trump signed July 4 contains many changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP or food stamps, but most don’t go into effect until next year or later.

But Nov. 1, the bill will change how energy assistance payments are applied to SNAP eligibility determinations, according to an announcement Wednesday from the state Health Care Authority.

Before the bill, states like New Mexico would automatically lower a household’s calculated income by a standard amount if the household received assistance from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP.

The deduction is important because it affects how much SNAP benefits a household receives. According to the federal Agriculture Department the standard deduction in New Mexico’s, known as the Heating and Cooling Standard Utility Allowance, is $408.

However, thanks to the law, that deduction is only automatic for households with members aged 60 or over or those with a disability.. SNAP recipients without those household members will have to jump through other hurdles, including showing utility bills, to receive the deduction.

HCA officials said the office will provide assistance to recipients with questions about the change.

“We’re reaching out early so families have time to prepare,”Niki Kozlowski, Income Support Division director at the HCA said in a statement. “If you’re unsure how this affects you, please contact us now, before your next renewal date, so we can walk you through what you may need to provide.”

The change goes into effect for new benefit applications or renewals beginning Nov. 1. The new requirements don’t affect current SNAP benefits before then, according to the news release.