Heinrich backs legislation protecting federal workers during shutdown

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) joined a group of U.S. Senate Democrats sponsoring a bill to protect federal workers and contractors during the federal shutdown.

According to a Tuesday news release, the Federal Employee Civil Relief Act, introduced by U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), would protect federal workers during the shutdown and for 30 days afterward from being evicted or foreclosed; having their cars or other property repossessed; falling behind on their student loan payments; having negative effects on their credit histories; falling behind on bill payments; and losing insurance due to missed premium payments.

“Federal workers make our government work for New Mexico families — from caring for our veterans to maintaining our public lands and keeping our communities safe. They shouldn’t have to suffer because Republicans in Congress refuse to come to the table and work with Democrats to lower health care costs,” Heinrich said in a statement. “Every hardworking New Mexican deserves the dignity of financial stability and security. The Federal Employees Civil Relief Act will help ensure that the folks who keep our country running aren’t left wondering how they’ll pay their bills or keep their homes during Trump’s manufactured crisis.”

Cosponsors of the bill in the Senate include Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawai‘i), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), and Mark Warner (D-Va.). Companion legislation in the House of Representatives is set to be introduced by U.S. Representative Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.).

“While the President and congressional Republicans continue to refuse to work with Democrats to stop health care costs from skyrocketing and reopen the government, people are suffering,” sponsor Schatz said in a statement. “Right now, hundreds of thousands of federal workers, federal contractor employees, and their families don’t know whether they’ll be able to pay rent and make ends meet. Our bill will protect these workers and make sure they aren’t harmed during this shutdown.”

Several unions support the bill, including the American Federation of Government Employees.

“This bill provides essential protections for federal workers who, through no fault of their own, face severe financial hardship during a government shutdown,” AFGE President Everett Kelley said in a statement. “No public servant should be at risk of eviction, repossession, or losing health insurance simply because they are working without pay or furloughed.