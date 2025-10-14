NM environment department fines state transportation agency $2M for hazardous waste violations

Last month, state environment officials issued an order to the New Mexico Department of Transportation to pay $2 million for mishandling and failing to clean up hazardous waste.

It was one of 165 active matters listed in the New Mexico Environment Department’s enforcement roundup for September, which includes updates in allegations of pollution, workplace safety violations and more from the agency.

The order, issued Sept. 25, stemmed from violations and inspections conducted in 2023 at NMDOT’s Materials Testing Laboratory in Santa Fe. The lab, which has been in operation since 1957, conducts experiments on construction materials.

The order said the inspection in 2023 found containers without labels for hazardous waste; improper storage; spills; a lack of employee training and a failure to pay for hazardous waste licenses for the years of 2020 through 2023.

Inspectors “observed numerous containers of hazardous waste that were open and/or deteriorated to the point they could not be considered closed,” the order said.

Further, NMDOT could not provide any documentation demonstrating any plans with first responders in Santa Fe in case of an emergency during the inspection, the order stated.

The 20 violations documented in the 2023 inspection generated a fine of just over $2 million dollars, according to the order, which either needs to be paid or disputed within the next 30 days.

An email and text message to spokespeople at the New Mexico Department of Transportation were acknowledged but unreturned Monday, due to the state holiday.

Another significant fine included a proposed penalty of $300,000 to Aliya’s Foods in Albuquerque after the company failed to protect against hazards that resulted in an employee’s arm amputation after getting it caught in a machine earlier this year.

Aliya’s Foods, which specializes in preparing ready-to-eat frozen meals, did not return messages Monday requesting comment.

The April inspection found employees were cleaning an industrial machine while it was still running. Inspectors also found the worker, employed for less than two months, never received formal training on the machine’s safety mechanisms.

“Employers have a legal and moral obligation to protect workers from preventable hazards, and the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau professionals hold employers accountable to such standards,”Bruce Baizel, the division director for NMED’s Compliance and Enforcement Bureau, said in a statement. “Aliya’s Foods ignored clear warnings about unsafe machinery and failed to enforce basic safety procedures. As a result, a worker suffered a catastrophic and life-changing injury.”