NM Finance Authority says it’s approved $52 million in housing loans

The leader of the New Mexico Finance Authority on Friday said the authority has already approved more than one-third of $125 million in housing-related loans, which were a key part of the Legislature’s “historic” housing spending in 2024.

NMFA CEO Marquita Russel provided an update on the status of the authority’s loan fund Friday during a presentation to an interim legislative committee. Lawmakers in 2024 approved nearly $200 million in new housing-related spending, citing a growing shortage and homelessness crisis.

The Legislature made a change during the authority’s Opportunity Enterprise Revolving Loan Fund, allowing the authority to award housing loans, and it gave the authority $125 million to loan out.

The fund offers low-interest loans to help developers break ground on either middle-income housing projects, which Russel referred to as “workforce housing,” or affordable housing infrastructure, including water, electrical or other utilities.

Its first round of funding began in September 2024. Since then, the authority has approved about $52 million in two rounds of funding, and it has set aside about $50 million for a third round.

“So there’s not a lot available for round four. It depends largely on how round three pencils out,” she said.

The funding has gone to projects in Bernalillo, Doña Ana, Otero, Santa Fe, Taos and Valencia counties, she told lawmakers.

Among the “workforce housing” projects she described are townhomes in Taos, the Santa Fe Midtown project and military housing in Alamogordo.

As for affordable housing infrastructure, she listed the San Roque and San Mateo Manor apartment projects in Albuquerque, among others.

In total, statewide developers asked for nearly $200 million in loans across three rounds, she said. The authority can offer loans up to $15 million per recipient at 60% of the current Wall Street Journal prime rate, which means about 4.35%, as of Monday.

In addition to the loans, the Legislature in 2024 approved $20 million on homelessness initiatives and $50 million for the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority, which recently rebranded as Housing New Mexico.