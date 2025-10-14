NM GOP senator resigns after less than a year in office

A Republican state senator representing a Southeast New Mexico district announced Tuesday he was resigning immediately from his seat early in his first term, citing recent health concerns.

Sen. Nicolas Paul (R-Alamogordo) represented District 33, which contains parts of Chaves, Lincoln and Otero counties, beginning in January.

“Serving the people of District 33 has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Paul said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful to the citizens of Otero, Lincoln and Chaves Counties for their trust and support. Together, we’ve worked hard to make our communities stronger, and I will always remain committed to the success of the district and New Mexico.”

Paul did not respond to Source New Mexico’s phone call, and a Senate GOP spokesperson said Paul would not be commenting further about his departure.

During the 60-day legislative session, Paul sponsored or co-sponsored 14 pieces of legislation, most of them regarding crime, gambling and border security. Two of the bills related to gambling were pocket-vetoed. One that he co-sponsored with Democrats regarding state support of infrastructure projects became law.

Paul did not attend the recent special legislative session.

To represent District 33, he won a three-way Republican primary in the 2024 election before running unopposed in the general election.

Because Paul’s district spans three counties, commissions in all three counties will meet soon to send a list of one or more proposed replacements to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has the final say.

Senate GOP spokesperson Brandon Harris told Source on Tuesday that that process “has already begun,” given the short amount of time between now and the 30-day legislative session that starts on Jan. 20.

Paul served on the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Tax, Business and Transportation Committee. He also served on the interim Courts and Criminal Justice Committee, Republican members of which recently toured the state’s biggest immigration detention center in Chaparral.

Harris said his caucus would keep the public updated on the process to replace Paul.