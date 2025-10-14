“Stories of Us” Honors Balloon Fiesta Co-Founder Tom Rutherford

Mayor Tim Keller and the City of Albuquerque honored the late Tom Rutherford, co-founder and longtime “Voice of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta,” by dedicating the two upper decks of the Golf and Event Center at Balloon Fiesta Park in his name.

“I’m really grateful to the city; this is truly an honor for my dad. He was the voice of Fiesta for many years, and people still remember him that way, so it’s nice to have this permanently memorialized. It truly is an honor,” said Jeremy Rutherford, Tom’s son.

Tom, who passed away in 2024, was also a pioneering balloon pilot and cherished figure in the city’s history. For 25 years his voice guided radio listeners through the color-filled skies of Balloon Fiesta mornings. He also served as a New Mexico state senator, Bernalillo County commissioner, and member of both the Balloon Fiesta and New Mexico Tourism halls of fame.

“Tom Rutherford helped shape Albuquerque’s identity,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “He was an iconic part of one of our city’s most magical traditions, and his legacy will continue to lift our community upward for generations to come.”

“This is such an appropriate and fitting location to dedicate to Tom, who was the man behind Balloon Fiesta, a wonderful human being and statesman, and someone who I admire and respect so much,” said AIBF Executive Director Julie Morgas Baca.

The dedication was part of the City’s “Stories of Us” project, which celebrates extraordinary Albuquerque residents whose work and spirit have left an impactful mark on the city. Rutherford’s family, Balloon Fiesta board members, and City leaders gathered for the unveiling ceremony. The newly named Tom Rutherford Decks include the spot from which Tom helped broadcast the Fiesta around the world and overlook the launch field where his beloved event comes to life each year.

Watch the video tribute: Tom Rutherford Deck Dedication.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jTTSuu23zE