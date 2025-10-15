Ethics commission: Lawmakers and campaigns allowed to spend funds for security

In the wake of recent bomb threats against New Mexico lawmakers, two Democratic state legislators asked state ethics officials to weigh in on whether lawmakers and political candidates are allowed to use campaign funds for “security expenses.”

The short answer, according to the New Mexico Ethics Commission, is yes. In an advisory opinion released Tuesday, the agency said candidates seeking public office can use campaign funds on security and, once elected, state legislators can as well, as long as in both cases the expenses were incurred as a direct result of campaign activity or holding public office.

New Mexico state Sen. Heather Berghmans (Albuquerque) and House Majority Leader Reena Szczepanski of Santa Fe—the latter one of the targets of the recent bomb threats—sought the opinion jointly.

“We wanted the extra clarification to know that if a legislator does feel the need to enhance security for their own houses or their personal situations, or if we need security at any events we’re holding, that we have the funds to pay for that type of enhancement in today’s political climate,” Berghmans told Source NM in a phone interview.

Szczepanski, who did not return messages to Source, was unavailable Tuesday to speak about the opinion, according to a spokesperson for New Mexico House Democrats.

The nine-page State Ethics Commission opinion rests on an analysis that began by considering state campaign laws and Secretary of State’s campaign regulations “to determine whether certain expenditures are expressly permitted or prohibited,” a statement provided to Source by the agency notes.

“Here, as with other expenditures the Commission has considered, ‘security expenses’ are not identified specifically as either. The Commission determined therefore that a candidate or legislator is not prohibited from using campaign funds for security expenses in the circumstances where the expenses are reasonably attributable to a campaign or, for legislators, to the performance of legislative duties, provided that the candidate or legislator would not have otherwise incurred the same security expenses even in the absence of the campaign or legislative office.”

The statement notes that the Commission also considered “comparable federal provisions that distinguish between legitimate campaign or legislative expenses and personal use” in its analysis.

As such, the opinion concludes that under those criteria, candidates and state lawmakers can use campaign funds for security purposes—ranging from hardware such as alarm systems to cybersecurity software to professional security personnel.

If candidates or lawmakers already have a security system in place prior to the campaign or holding office, paying for those with campaign funds would not be allowed, according to the opinion.

The opinion only applies to candidates and elected state legislators and not other public officials, which follows the same criteria as the state Campaign Reporting Act, which permits the use of campaign funds for “expenditures of the campaign” and “expenditures of legislators that are reasonably related to performing the duties of the office held.” The opinion notes that “this distinction is a policy decision made by the Legislature and arises perhaps because legislators receive no compensation beyond per diem and mileage whereas other public officeholders receive salaries.”

Berghmans said the inquiry about whether security costs were permissible was driven in part by recent threats against Szczepanski and Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe, both of whom received emailed bomb threats on Sept. 11. While no explosives were found, the threats remain under investigation by local and national authorities.

The bomb threats, two of which came from an email account called “maga_terrorist,” followed a spate of political violence this year, including the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and the assassination Melissa Hortman, a Minnesota Democratic lawmaker, and her husband.

Berghmans said that despite recent political violence, she believes New Mexico’s senators cultivate an atmosphere of “disagreeing without being super disagreeable,” pointing to recent bipartisan efforts to diffuse tension during the October two-day special session.

“I have never felt afraid to be running for public office or to be serving in it, but I know that’s changing for people, which is really unfortunate, in the United States,” Berghmans said. “Every step we can take additionally to make sure people feel safe and supported is what’s important.”

The Vote Mama Lobby, a national political action committee seeking to put more Democratic women with children into office, noted New Mexico is the 15th state to approve using campaign funds for security expenses. The PAC has previously endorsed both Berghmans and Szczepanski.

Vote Mama Lobby officials celebrated the opinion, calling it a “bipartisan acknowledgement of rising threats against public officials,” in a statement.

“Political violence is a direct threat to our democracy, and campaign funds for security is an important tool to counteract this growing problem. No one should ever have to choose between their safety and running for office,” CEO Liuba Grechen Shirley said in a statement.