NM immigrant lawyer says deportation fear widespread among NM kids, parents, crime victims

Over the last few months, Albuquerque-based immigration attorney Mark Moreno has seen the impact of President Donald Trump administration’s immigration crackdown up close:

Two of his clients deported themselves to Chile after 23 years in America. Two others from Venezuela no longer take their child to school. The rest of his 100 or so clients constantly ask him whether they should continue to show up to immigration appointments or go out in public.

“Interrupting a child’s education because of all of the increased immigration enforcement —it’s inhumane,” he said during a recent interview at his Albuquerque office. “It’s a sad thing that we’re seeing, that people are just afraid.”

In the last 10 months, he said, Trump’s mass deportation push has greatly disrupted the course of daily life. For example, seemingly minor federal immigration form changes caused cascading impacts on clients’ cases; the federal Homeland Security agency rendered long-standing protections for young people void; and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are detaining and deporting immigrants after their cases are dismissed.

All that change represents a paradigm shift, Moreno said, one that underscores the state’s need to take action at the upcoming legislative session.

Namely, he called on lawmakers to pass laws banning immigrant detention here and requiring local law enforcement to review U Visa applications from immigrants who are victims of or witness to crime.

The new landscape also coincides with a new name last month for Moreno’s employer, previously known as the Santa Fe Dreamers Project and now doing business as Contigo Immigrant Justice.

Moreno told Source New Mexico in a recent interview that the name change better reflects the group’s mission, which is no longer confined to Santa Fe or advocacy for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as “Dreamers.”

“I feel like as an organization, we completely outgrew that, because we have clients in Texas, clients in Oklahoma,” he said. “I think the mission has pretty much remained the same: It’s providing care for our immigrant community and just helping them with any form of legal status that they can obtain.”

Changes to laws for younger immigrants have hit particularly hard, he said. Before Trump’s second term, people aged 21 and younger could expect deferred deportation action as a court evaluated their claims of abuse and neglect to receive Special Immigrant Juvenile status.

These days, some of his clients who allege abuse or neglect by one or both parents no longer receive deferred deportation so their cases are being considered at the same time that the federal government is initiating deportation proceedings against them, he said.

“There’s this misconception that ICE enforcement is basically going after people who have committed crimes,” he said. “People aren’t really seeing that they’re not just targeting people who have committed crimes. They’re going after children as young as, you name it, whatever age, and the impact that it’s having on people, like, we don’t know.”

The federal chaos is all the more reason why the group is pressuring New Mexico state lawmakers to fight back.

Miles Tokunow, director of Contigo Immigrant Justice, said his organization will try to build support for bills standardizing U Visa practices across the state. (Patrick Lohmann/Source NM)

The upcoming legislative session

Miles Tokunow, the group’s executive director, told Source, that he is trying to build support for the upcoming 30-day session for bills that could counteract the federal uncertainty.

He said he was disappointed lawmakers didn’t include a ban on immigration detention on the agenda for the special session. He will urge lawmakers come January to pass the bill, which would prohibit counties or other local governments from contracting with ICE to hold detainees here. Three ICE detention centers exist in the state.

And he said he is organizing support for a bill like Senate Bill 177 for the upcoming 30-day session

That bill, sponsored by Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D-Albuquerque), would require state law enforcement agencies to act on applications for U Visas, which provide deportation protection to crime victims and witnesses who provide material support to prosecutors.

Currently, if local law enforcement officials certify through specific forms an immigrant has been helpful to law enforcement or government officials in investigating or prosecuting a crime, the immigrant can receive a U Visa that provides some deportation protections while they help prosecutors. But no state law exists to require local law enforcement to act on those applications, and there is no standardized way they are supposed to evaluate applications, Tokunow said.

A bill like SB177 would create a “standard operating procedure for local law enforcement to be able to follow to make sure that survivors of violent crimes, who come to law enforcement agencies for support, that they do get the certifying part of being able to qualify for a U Visa,” Tokunow said.

The bill only passed a single Senate committee during the legislative session earlier this year.

Moreno said, as recently as last month, Santa Fe police refused to act on a U Visa application he submitted on a client’s behalf. He sought a meeting with officials and never heard back, he said, until a week later:

“I got a letter in the mail from the police department, basically saying, ‘Hey, we saw this. We’re not signing. Have a great day,’ he said. “And that’s basically all that we can do at this moment, because it’s discretionary as to whether they sign or not.”

Santa Fe Police Chief Paul Joye did not respond to Source’s request for more information Tuesday about the case. Moreno declined to say much about it, too, on behalf of his client, though he did say the client was a crime victim and that he attached a police report that should have made the case cut and dry.

Tokunow said cases like Moreno’s client show why standards are needed across New Mexico.

“I know that public safety is a really big issue right now, and this is really one of the ways that we can support an agenda towards a safer community,” he said. “If there’s a large swath of folks who feel like they can’t go to law enforcement, that’s a big problem, right?”