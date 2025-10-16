NM officials release PFAS exposure survey for campers, hunters and anglers at Holloman Lake

New Mexico environment officials on Tuesday released a national survey to assess potential exposures to so-called ‘forever chemicals’ at Holloman Lake, which has some of the highest recorded levels on record of toxic PFAS contamination.

All responses to the 10-minute survey will be kept confidential, according to environment officials, who are requesting participation from people over 18 who spent time camping, fishing or boating at the lake.

“Our state’s natural beauty attracts outdoor enthusiasts from around the world and the Environment Department is committed to safeguarding outdoor recreation for campers, hikers, and hunters,” Environment Secretary James Kenney said in a statement. “This survey is one of the first of its kind, aiming to inform New Mexicans and others of potential impacts of PFAS pollution on their health.”

NMED said results from the survey, which will remain open until Nov. 30, will be made public.

Earlier this year, scientists documented record-breaking levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in plant samples and studies of animal carcasses at Holloman Lake.

State officials believe the contamination at the man-made chain of wetlands near White Sands National Park stems from neighboring Holloman Air Force Base’s use from the 1970s through 2019 of firefighting foam containing PFAS. This class of chemicals doesn’t easily break down and are difficult to clean up, persisting in water and soils and accumulating in the bodies of humans and animals.

While research is still being conducted on PFAS, federal research has linked PFAS exposure to kidney and reproductive cancers, decreased fertility, fetal developmental delays, disruption of immune responses and liver functions in people.

The high levels of PFAS prompted a health advisory in January from the New Mexico Department of Health, requesting that any hunters who ate waterfowl between 2010 and 2024 from Lake Holloman speak to their doctors.

University of New Mexico Biology Professor Chris Witt published research in February 2024 that showed wild ducks had high rates of contamination and were likely unsafe to eat.

He told Source NM in an interview Tuesday that since then, his research is showing consistent high levels in waterfowl.

“That game is undoubtedly really highly contaminated, particularly with PFOS [perfluorooctane sulfonate], which is one of the worst, most persistent and pernicious PFAS substances,” Witt said. “I’m sure that there are people out there, hunters who live in Alamagordo, Otero County, other parts of New Mexico, who maybe should get their blood checked to see how much circulating PFAS they have as a result of that exposure to contaminated wildlife.”

The site receives treated wastewater from the base, along with campsites and nature trails. The lake is not a source of drinking water for Alamogordo or surrounding communities. But the high levels of PFAS elicited warnings from health officials not to drink or swim in the lake.

The air force closed access to the lake in July, citing potential risks from PFAS exposure. New Mexico is embroiled in two lawsuits with the U.S. military over PFAS contamination on multiple air force bases and how to address clean up.

In January, lawmakers passed specific provisions allowing the state to have explicit powers to treat the chemicals as hazardous waste and require their clean-up and a new law to require explicit labels and create rules to eventually phase out the sale of everyday products containing PFAS.