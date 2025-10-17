New Mexico officials watch for avian flu during bird migration season

As hundreds of millions of birds flock south during seasonal autumn migration, so too does a particularly virulent strain of bird flu. New Mexico state officials said they’re keeping an eye on wild bird and mammal deaths as the season progresses, but noted that some tracking efforts have been hampered by the ongoing federal shutdown.

The H5N1 strain of avian influenza has killed millions of birds and mammals worldwide. And while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the current risk to human health is low, experts contend the virus’ propensity to spread from birds to other animals and mutate further raises the prospect for a new pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Sept. 30 plan for the shutdown requires the agency to track avian influenza, calling it “essential to protecting public health and safety.” According to an Oct. 14 spreadsheet tracking, dozens of H5N1 cases were documented in the past two weeks across seven states, including wild waterfowl in New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Washington and vultures in Indiana, Kentucky, Utah, West Virginia.

USDA last confirmed a wild bird avian influenza case in New Mexico in March 2025, from a great horned owl in Chaves County. The USDA reported 339 domestic bird H5N1 deaths this year in February through April from flocks in Roosevelt, Curry, Valencia and Bernalillo counties.

Elin Crockett, a wildlife veterinarian for the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, said in a statement provided to Source NM that state officials are collecting samples during investigations of wild bird deaths.

“Our current focus is on monitoring for unusual mortality events, particularly among waterfowl, raptors and scavengers, as fall migration progresses,” Crockett said.

Crockett said interruptions to work at the federal National Wildlife Health Center, Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services during the shutdown have impacted tracking birds in the field and diagnostic tests for the virus.

“Many routine surveillance and response activities are currently limited. Active surveillance on healthy migrating waterfowl that is normally coordinated through federal partners has been paused,” Crockett said.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Sept. 30 plan for the shutdown states the agency will limit the number of staff in laboratories, hatcheries and other facilities, reduce field work or suspend work altogether.

Experts’ concerns extend beyond wild birds or backyard flocks. In 2024, the flu spread to dairy cattle in New Mexico and other states. Sick dairy cows and increased cases in poultry farms facilitated 70 human cases and one death across the U.S., though none reported in New Mexico.

The outbreak in cows has slowed, but ultimately impacted more than 1,000 herds in 18 states. Cases were confirmed in Idaho this month.

New Mexico hasn’t reported a livestock case since May, Samantha Holeck, the state veterinarian with the New Mexico Livestock Board, told Source NM, but officials remain on the lookout.

“I don’t think we’re gonna know about the impact on dairy populations until we get through this migratory season and can see what happens,” Holeck said.

Since 2023, more than 90 New Mexico mammals have contracted the virus, mostly mice collected from infected dairies last year. In 2025, cases included three skunks, all in March, two in Curry County and one in Valencia County; and one domestic cat in February, in Curry County.

Holeck cautioned that anyone with pet cats or other animals should minimize water sharing outdoors and prevent sickness from exposure to infected birds or carcasses.

“An exposure to that virus is potentially a fatal exposure,” Holeck said. “We want to make sure that people keep close tabs on their animals and maintain a barrier or a safe distance from wild animals.”