NM hunters asked to look out for New World Screwworm after recent detections in Mexico

Several New Mexico agencies are encouraging hunters across the state to be on the lookout for New World screwworm, a parasitic fly that could threaten livestock, after Mexican authorities in recent weeks detected the insect 70 miles from the Texas border.

The New Mexico Game and Fish Department, along with the state Agriculture Department and Livestock Board, issued a joint statement Thursday telling hunters to check harvested game and live animals for evidence of the screwworm, calling it a “serious threat.”

The movement of the parasitic fly, previously eradicated from the U.S. for the last several decades, has disrupted international cattle trade through New Mexico, Arizona and Texas in the last several months. The screwworm’s name references the maggot’s behavior of burrowing into the flesh of a living animal, sometimes causing serious or fatal damage to livestock, wildlife and pets.

State Veterinarian Samantha Holeck told Source New Mexico in a phone interview Thursday that three recent detections in Mexico, and the prospect of several more weeks at least of warm weather, prompted the state to ask hunters to be vigilant.

“It’s better for us to get word out to [hunters] sooner than later. We still have a decent amount of warm weather ahead of us,” she said. “The more people we can inform and have them on the lookout, especially in the more rural parts of the state, the better.”

The detections all occurred in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, which borders southeast Texas, since late September. Authorities found one screwworm on Sept. 21 about 70 miles from the border, according to an announcement from the United States Agriculture Department.

Contact information for hunters who encounter possible New World screwworm:New Mexico Department of Game and Fish: (888) 248-6866 or ispa@dgf.nm.gov

New Mexico Livestock Board: (505) 841-6161

New Mexico Department of Agriculture: (575) 646-9191 or the Agriculture Reporting Hotline

New Mexico State University: Visit any of the County Extension Offices

Since then, amid a federal government shutdown, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins has posted on social media about other detections in Nuevo Leon. Her most recent post was Oct. 11 about a detection about 390 miles from the Texas border; the other post Oct. 6 was about a detection 170 miles from the Texas border.

The state agencies are asking hunters who encounter possible screwworms to take a GPS location, photos of the wound, larvae, animal and, if they can, safely collect a sample.

“Using gloves or tweezers, place several larvae into a sealed container (small jar or plastic vial) with 70% alcohol,” the agencies advise.

Reports should be sent immediately to Game and Fish, Agriculture or the Livestock Board. They urge hunters not to eat, handle or transport the animal that could be infected.

Hunters should be on the lookout for maggots on living or very recently deceased animals. Common sites are wounds or body openings like the nose or genitals, according to the agency.

“Your reports are critical for early detection and rapid response. Quick action could protect wildlife and livestock across the state,” the agencies wrote in the news release.