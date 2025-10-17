NM primary election candidates report latest donations

Despite facing no challengers thus far in his 2026 re-election campaign, Attorney General Raúl Torrez, a Democrat, raised over $385,000 between April and September, according to the latest campaign filings.

His total campaign haul so far ranks third in the state, according to the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office, behind the two Democratic frontrunners in the gubernatorial primary: former U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman, who have already raised millions.

Including $114,000 from his first election in 2022, Torrez has more than $622,000 cash on hand, which includes 800 individual donations in the past year. His top donors include Brady Lovelady, the Perfection Honda dealer based in Rio Rancho; The New Beginnings, which offers residential and other care for people with disabilities based in Albuquerque; and the Parnall Law Firm.

Statewide candidates’ most recent campaign reports in advance of the June 2, 2026 primary election were due Oct. 14. They won’t file again until next year.

Lieutenant governorSo far, three Democratic candidates and one Republican have declared candidacies to become the lieutenant governor. The position is both the state’s second-in-command to step in when the governor is absent and to oversee the New Mexico State Senate during legislative sessions.

Stephanie Garcia Richard, a Democrat and the outgoing New Mexico commissioner of public lands, raised $165,000 from more than 450 individual donors.

However, on Oct. 16, Garcia Richard sent an email to supporters that she was pulling out of the race due to her husband Eric Vasquez’s health.

“Earlier this year, as I was ramping up this campaign, my family received some difficult and unexpected news: my husband Eric was diagnosed with cancer,” the email said. Over the past several months, we’ve made multiple trips out of state for treatment, and after much thought and careful consideration, we’ve come to the hard decision that we need to prioritize his health. For that reason, I am suspending my race for Lieutenant Governor of New Mexico. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the thousands of people who support me and believe in this campaign. Your encouragement, energy, and belief in a stronger New Mexico mean the world to me. I’m not going anywhere — and I will continue fighting for our communities, our families, and the future of our state.”

Prior to withdrawing, Garcia Richard told Source NM via a statement she was “proud and grateful for the outpouring of support” she had received.

Her largest donors include the Fort Sill Apache Tribe, which entered into a land exchange with the state for ancestral lands near Luna County in 2022; Los Alamos resident Karyl Armbruster, a former commissioner on the Public Education Commissioner; and Vicki Gottlieb, an IT consultant from Placitas.

Garcia Richard loaned $5,000 to the campaign and her husband lent it another $2,000. She entered the race with $32,000 cash on hand.

Albuquerque Democratic New Mexico State Sen. Harold Pope reported just over $7,000 in donations from just over 50 donors.

Voters reelected Pope to a second term in November to represent Albuquerque’s far northwest side.

Earlier this year, Pope transferred just over $10,000 from his senate reelection campaign. His top donors include fellow Democrat Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez from Albuquerque; and Christopher Jones, a salesperson from Powder Springs, Georgia.

The third Democratic candidate, Loving Village Councilor Jackie Lee Onsurez, reported $350 in total donations from three contributors in September: Joy Bordenave in Alamogordo; Rosie Garcia in Artesia; and Moses Ayoub in El Paso, Texas.

Manny Lardzibal, the only declared Republican candidate so far, reported more than $6,700 in contributions from 16 donors since April. He self-funded nearly half of that with $3,200 in loans to his campaign. His other top donors include Fulcrum Contracting, a Las Cruces-based contracting company; and Hudson, New Mexico retirees David and Gloria Chapman.

Secretary of StateCurrent Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat, has served two consecutive terms and cannot run for re-election. So far, three Democrats are vying to replace her. No Republican candidates, as yet, have entered the race.

Amanda López Askin, the Democratic Doña Ana county clerk, reported nearly $147,000 in campaign contributions from more than 600 donors.

Her top donors include Antonia Roybal Mac, an Albuquerque attorney; San Marcos, Texas resident Vina Turner; and the election committee for Albuquerque Democratic Sen. Katy Duhigg.

Katharine Clark, the Democratic Santa Fe county clerk, reported raising more than $81,000 from nearly 900 donors. Her top donors included Laraine Clark, a retiree in Santa Fe; lobbying firm JD Bullington Governmental Relations; and Placitas IT consultant Vicki Gottlieb.

Sonya Smith, a veteran and former New Mexico cabinet member for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, reported contributions of just over $10,000 since April from just over 100 donors. Her largest donors included Dewayne Wilcher, a Maryland sales representative; and Virginia State Sen. Angelia Williams Graves. Nearly half of the 47 donors lived in either Maryland or Virginia. Smith, a Democrat, returned to her home state in Virginia to care for her mother in 2022, and returned to New Mexico recently.

Land CommissionerJuan Sanchez, a former natural resource specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and consultant for the New Mexico Acequia Commission, led the three Democratic candidates in total funds raised in his campaign for state commissioner of public lands. Garcia Richard, the current land commissioner, is termed limited from running for the office again.

Sanchez reported $120,000 in campaign contributions from nearly 400 contributors. All four of his top donors donated the campaign limit maximum of $6,200: New York real estate developer Greg Manocherian; Kennen and Jonathan Bruser from Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Jacob Bracken, a real estate manager in St. George, Utah.

Democratic Rep. Matthew McQueen (Galisteo) reported just over 300 donations totaling more than $88,000 since April. His largest donors included Alan McQueen, a retired financial advisor in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California; Lynne Horning, a Washington, DC arts education advocate and philanthropist; and Margaret Detwiler, a Santa Fe retiree.

Jonas Moya, a rancher from Tucumcari and former Biden-appointed state director for the Farm Service Agency, reported nearly 150 donors that contributed $22,000 since April. His top donors include Scott Goodman, an Albuquerque realtor; Corey Rivas, an Albuquerque-based campaign consultant; and Peralta-based consulting firm founder Lily Vitela.

Michael Jack Perry, the only declared Republican so far, reported receiving more than $37,000 from nearly 50 donors.

His top donors included Roswell car dealership owner Thomas Krumland – who, according to the documents, donated $12,400, which would exceed campaign limits for non-gubernatorial candidates.

Perry told Source NM that the donation from Krumland came from a joint account with his wife and included the maximum donation of $6,200 from each of them.

“I have a treasurer looking at the records, and I certainly wouldn’t want to do anything inappropriate,” he told Source NM.

A voicemail left at Krumland’s office went unreturned Thursday. An email requesting comment from the Secretary of State’s office remained pending Thursday.

Independent candidate Destiny Mitchel reported no expenses or contributions to her campaign so far. Mitchell is a current Truth or Consequences city commissioner whose term expires in 2026.