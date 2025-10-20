Heinrich, Luján back bill to protect federal contractors

New Mexico Democratic U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján announced on Monday they had co-sponsored legislation backed by 31 Senate Democrats and sponsored by U.S. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota to protect federal contractors during the governmental shutdown.

“Republicans control the White House, the Senate, and the House, but they refuse to come to the table and work with Democrats to lower costs and health care premiums. And every day Trump keeps the government shut down, New Mexico working families suffer,” Heinrich said in a statement. “I’m proud to introduce legislation that will help ensure New Mexicans are paid for the wages and benefits lost during Trump’s manufactured crisis. Every hardworking New Mexican deserves access to affordable health care and the dignity of financial security.”

According to a news release, the Fair Pay for Federal Contractors Act will provide federal contract workers, “including low-wage service workers” with back pay and restored paid-leave benefits if used; cover costs associated with backpay in amounts equal to their weekly compensation up to $1,442; and require the Office of Federal Procurement Policy to submit a report on federal contractors accessing back pay.

“Federal contractors, like those from the Department of Energy and Department of Defense that are safeguarding our national security, should not miss a paycheck because of the Republican shutdown,” Luján said in a statement. “These skilled workers are essential for our defense and innovation, and they deserve the same backpay protections as other federal employees. It’s time to right this wrong, and I will fight to ensure that contractors are paid for what they have earned.”

The bill also has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives, where is is sponsored by U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA); New Mexico Democratic U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury has signed on as a co-sponsor. The bill has endorsements from numerous unions, including and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees; the American Federation of Teachers; and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

“Through no fault of their own, many of these families faced the reality of missing payments on their mortgages, student loans, school tuition, car loans, health care premiums, daycare, interest fees, and so many other expenses,” IAM Union International President Brian Bryant wrote to lawmakers in the House and Senate. “Today, they are looking down the barrel of a similar fate. Contract workers and their families should not suffer the consequences of a shutdown they had no hand in creating. Dedicated federal contract workers maintain the aircraft, vehicles and systems that keep our military mission-ready and our nation secure. Many live paycheck to paycheck and are among the first to feel the devastating impact of a government shutdown.”