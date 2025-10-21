NM port shutdown due to New World screwworm ripples across state and both sides of the border

Mexican ranchers’ current inability to ship roughly 1,500 cattle per day into the United States through New Mexico’s ports of entry continues to have wide-reaching consequences, including layoffs and price hikes, the leader of a bi-national cooperative of livestock producers said Tuesday.

Daniel Manzanares, who is in charge of the Santa Teresa, N.M. border crossing on behalf of the cooperative, told a legislative committee Tuesday the shutdown impacts both sides of the border, forcing Mexican ranchers with smaller operations to sell their cattle at a loss, while the price of beef in the United States reaches new heights.

In July, United States Agriculture Department Secretary Brooke Rollins ordered a halt in cattle imports from Mexico due to concerns about the New World screwworm, a parasitic fly. The screwworm’s name references the maggot’s behavior of burrowing into the flesh of a living animal, sometimes causing serious or fatal damage to livestock, wildlife and pets.

Mexican authorities have detected the screwworm three times within 100 miles or so of the Southeast Texas border in recent weeks. Rollins has said the border won’t reopen as long as the worm continues to be detected in northern Mexico.

The department is working on a plan to produce hundreds of millions of sterile screwworm flies to eradicate the population.

But until then, the shutdown has upended the $1 billion industry that the port of entry facilitates each year, Manzanares said, and the longer it stays shut, the more unintended consequences will arise, he warned.

“It affected everyone in northern Mexico pretty bad. But not only in Mexico, here in the United States,” he said, before listing off beef-related industries affected: “Your grow yards, your feed yards, your drivers, your buyers, your brokers. People are selling houses. I mean, it’s a pretty bad thing to shut the border over something like that.”

Manzanares’ group, the Unión Ganadera Regional De Chihuahua Co-op, owns the cattle crossing, and Mexican and American agriculture departments are on both sides of the border inspecting imported cattle before they are released.

The shutdown meant that Manzares had to lay off more than half of his 32 farm hands, he said.

Just north of the New Mexico border, Mexican ranchers often bring their cattle over the border to feed lots before putting the animals up for sale and slaughter. Mexican ranchers also raise a breed of roping cattle popular across the nation for rodeos, Manzanares said, along with other breeds for other uses.

According to Manzaneres’ presentation, roughly half of all annual cattle imports into the United States have come through New Mexico ports of entry in recent years. In 2024, for example, about 630,000 of 1.25 million cattle came through Santa Teresa or Columbus ports of entry, with the rest accessing through nine entry ports across Arizona and Texas.

Now that those figures have fallen to zero, beef prices have continued to increase. According to a September price outlook from the USDA, cattle prices reached record highs in August and September, with slaughter steers now selling for more than $240 per 100 lbs. That’s an increase of $54 per 100 lbs over last year, according to the outlook, and prices are expected to continue to increase.

Beef operations holding their animals in feedlots for longer factors into the increase, according to the USDA, which they are doing in response to the lack of Mexican imports.

State Sen. James Townsend (R-Artesia), a former cattle grower himself, said the increased prices benefit ranchers but hurt everyone else.

“Even a bad rancher can make money in this market, but I would say that comes at a cost,” he said. “Many of my buddies would kick me in the shins if they heard me say [it], but cattle prices [are] too high right now. And it’s to the point that it’s going to cause reactions, and that reaction, long term, I don’t believe will be good for the market.”