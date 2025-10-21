Rocky Mountain governors, Japanese ambassador unveil gas plan

The Japanese ambassador to the United States joined Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in Santa Fe on Monday to describe a path for Rocky Mountain states like New Mexico to export liquefied natural gas to Asian countries.

Ambassador Shigeo Yamada’s visit coincided with the release of a new “roadmap” from the Western States and Tribal Nations Energy Initiative that argues that with the right infrastructure, Rocky Mountain states can produce fast, green and cost-effective natural gas to domestic and Asian markets.

All the parties who gathered around a large table Monday at a news conference in the governor’s office—including Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, New Mexico cabinet secretaries, corporate executives and others—noted that no contracts are inked for infrastructure or commerce, saying those are still a long way away.

But they said consensus is growing that the Rocky Mountains region has all the natural gas it needs to meet America’s growing energy needs, as well as Asia’s. And the ambassador said Japan is a willing customer, particularly after the country agreed to spend $7 billion a year to purchase energy from the United States as part of tariff negotiations.

Importing natural gas from Rocky Mountain states “is one of the options we will have on the table,” Yamada said Monday, as the country looks to meet the terms of that agreement.

The governor touted the “roadmap” and the dignitary’s visit Monday as just the latest example of how New Mexico can find a market for its energy resources in a way that benefits New Mexicans while also transitioning away from carbon-heavy and volatile revenue sources like oil and gas.

“This collective,” she said, referring to those around the table, “is a representation of those commitments to New Mexicans, to the people living in Wyoming, the people living in Japan, the people all across the globe. These are jobs and real opportunities while we’re solving real challenges.”

She also said the framework all parties described Monday is the result of an April visit she and other top state officials made to Japan and Singapore. Her office described the trip at the time as a way to strengthen business ties, promote the state’s energy and computing technologies and explore natural gas export opportunities.

“This is the fruits of our trip,” she said, thanking the ambassador for “helping us navigate opportunities between our two countries and by highlighting and learning more about what the Western states have to offer.”

Gordon, a Republican, said Wyoming and New Mexico share a common interest in entering Asian energy markets, regardless of partisan differences on clean energy.

“I hate to say ‘bipartisan,’” he said. “This is just good business.”

Jason Sandel, the initiative’s chairman, said Asia’s demand for liquefied natural gas will double by 2025, and the Western state has identified enough resources to reduce the continent’s carbon footprint, on average, by 40%.

The report identifies two main routes—the Pacific Northwest Pathway and the Southwest Pathway—to efficiently move an increased amount of gas to markets in the Southwest and elsewhere on the West Coast, as well as to Mexico or Washington state, where it can be shipped overseas without needing to go through the Panama Canal or risk bad weather in the Gulf of Mexico.

The San Juan Basin in the Four Corners area is one of seven basins in the region that Lujan Grisham touted as a source for the natural gas. The region includes parts of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

According to the report, gas from the Rocky Mountain basins is currently more expensive on the national and global markets due to production costs, noting that making the market here more cost-effective would require “new large-scale infrastructure” that navigates “through a difficult geography with mountainous terrain that has previously presented challenges to construction.”

But the benefits could be immense, the report claims, and offer less-carbon intensive energy for data centers, for example, in the West as well as Japan and the rest of Asia energy as those countries seek to handle growing demand while also reducing reliance on fossil fuels.