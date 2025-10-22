Federal shutdown threatens Head Start; NM Dem introduces bill to extend protections

Democratic lawmakers say more than 100 Head Start programs expecting federal grants next month could be forced to end services if the federal shutdown continues.

In response, members of the United States House of Representatives, including U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, who represents New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District, recently introduced legislation to “permanently establish and protect” the programs under the Office of Head Start and its 12 regional offices, according to a news release. The bill follows the closure of at least five regional Head Start offices earlier this year.

U.S. Reps. André Carson (D-Indiana) and Jahana Hayes (D-Connecticut), cosponsored the bill.

In a statement, Leger Fernández said the Every Child Deserves a Head Start Act ensures “no president can gut the very programs that help families rise,” and protects federal staff and child care workers.

“Head Start opened doors for me and millions of children like me,” Leger Fernández said in a statement. “It gave us an equal chance to dream and learn while nourishing our mind and body. The Trump Administration’s attempt to dismantle Head Start is cruel and short-sighted. We must protect our kids from these partisan attacks.”

Concerns for the 60-year old program began mounting in April, when efforts to eliminate the program resurfaced and several Head Start providers and parent associations filed a lawsuit against the federal government’s efforts to demolish Head Start programs.

About 10%, or 134 programs, face closure if they do not receive operating funds due on Nov. 1, while others are already on shaky ground since the Oct. 1 federal government shutdown, according to the National Head Start Association.

New Mexico could face a loss of 250 slots and 76 Head Start teachers and staff on Nov. 1, according to a map released Wednesday.

The New Mexico Head Start Association and teaching union National Educational Association endorsed the new legislation Wednesday.

President of New Mexico Head Start Association Patricia Grovey Evans said in a statement Leger Fernández’s legislation would “restore the regional support that our programs so deeply need.”

Bethany Jarrell, the president of NEA-New Mexico, said the teacher’s union “always supports giving every child a hand up and a strong start. That’s why we proudly stand behind the Every Child Deserves a Head Start Act, which ensures our youngest learners have the foundation they need to thrive.”