National Nuclear Security Agency confirms 152 furloughed at offices in Albuquerque, Los Alamos

The federal government this week sent home more than 150 federal New Mexico employees charged with overseeing national laboratories’ nuclear weapons work, with only 14 employees across two sites remaining at work, the National Nuclear Security Agency confirmed to Source NM.

The furloughs include 71 employees at NNSA’s Los Alamos field office and 81 at the Sandia National Laboratories location, NNSA Deputy Director of Communications Laynee Buckels told Source NM in an email. Seven employees remain at each site, working without pay, she said.

The field offices are responsible for “ensuring compliance with federal contracts to manage and operate the national security assets,” according to the NNSA website.

Buckels did not respond to follow-up inquiries about the job descriptions for the employees who remain working.

The New Mexico furloughs come as a part of a larger hit to the agency, announced earlier this week by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright. During a news conference in Nevada on Monday, Wright confirmed that 1,400 employees across the nation had been furloughed as part of the ongoing federal government shutdown that began Oct. 1.

“We did everything we could to keep our federal workers here employed as long as possible,” Wright said during the news conference. “But unfortunately, today is the day our ability to deploy funds to pay those workers ended.”

The furloughs are the agency’s first since its creation in 2000, as none occurred during previous shutdowns.

The NNSA, charged with overseeing and maintaining the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile and development, also oversees the transportation of nuclear weapons and materials.

Wright said on Monday that NNSA’s Office of Secure Transportation, which trucks nuclear weapons and materials within the U.S., had enough funding to operate until Oct. 27.

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) called the furloughing of NNSA workers a “manufactured crisis” in a statement to Source NM.

“President Trump did not have to furlough 80% of the workers who maintain our nuclear weapons stockpile — he chose to. Just like he chose to fire workers at the National Nuclear Security Administration earlier this year and cancel billions of dollars in clean energy projects that lower Americans’ energy bills. President Trump is simultaneously risking our national security and actively tanking our economy,” Heinrich said. “Republicans control the White House, the Senate, and the House, but they refuse to come to the table and work with Democrats to lower skyrocketing costs and health care premiums. This is Trump’s manufactured crisis. It’s time Republicans get serious, come to the negotiating table, and work with Democrats to lower costs and protect working families’ livelihoods.”

The NNSA outsources the management of the national laboratories to private contractors, meaning that the labs themselves may not see furloughs for at least another month.

A spokesperson for Los Alamos National Laboratory told Source via an emailed statement last week that LANL “has funds in place to continue operations. We focus on maintaining the safety and security of our employees and facilities.”

Rep. Melanie Stansbury, who represents New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District, told Source NM in an interview Monday that Sandia Labs officials confirmed “they have enough operational funds to get through November,” in a meeting with her staff after the announcement about furloughs.

Unlike federal employees, contractors will not receive back pay for work during furloughs. Earlier this week, Senate Democrats, including New Mexico’s Sens. Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján introduced legislation to allow for contractors to collect lost wages and benefits.