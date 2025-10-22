Prescription drugs still driving one in four NM overdose deaths

Prescription drugs accounted for one in four of New Mexico’s 954 overdose deaths in 2023, the state health department announced Tuesday.

According to the most recent data available from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state documented 155 recorded deaths from prescription opioids that year. Additionally, prescription sedatives, stimulants and other drugs brought the total to 233 deaths.

Despite recent declines in overdose deaths, New Mexico currently has the seventh-highest overdose rate in the nation, and has had rates higher than the national average for more than two decades.

In an interview with Source NM, New Mexico Department of Health Childhood Injury Prevention Coordinator Laura Lee called the findings “somewhat surprising,” and said that much of public health is still focused on addressing deaths from synthetic opioids.

“We hear about fentanyl so much because fentanyl is involved in about 65% of drug overdoses, and that’s what we talk about, and want to counter that,” Lee said.

However, proper storage and disposal of prescription drugs can prevent misuse amongst teens and accidental ingestion by children, she said, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted is a leading cause of emergency room visits for kids under 5. Younger individuals (ages 12-17 years), she noted, are more likely than adults to take medications from a friend or relative without asking, according to data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

“Parents may be mindful of alcohol or cigarette use and they’ll take steps to lock up their alcohol or monitor it, but they might not even think about their prescriptions,” Lee said.

The health department released the data ahead of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s biannual National Prescription Take Back Day this Saturday, during which residents drop off, anonymously and at no cost, expired or unused medications.

Additionally, pharmacies and other locations often offer year-round disposal for medications.

Health department officials recommended storing prescription drugs in locked cabinets or lockboxes and out of reach of children. Health officials said, unless otherwise stated, not to flush unused medication down the toilet or throw them directly in the trash, and to incorporate them into something unpalatable, such as used coffee grounds, prior to disposing them.