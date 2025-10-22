UNM Board of Regents launches search for UNM’s next president

The University of New Mexico Board of Regents today announced the initiation of a comprehensive national search for the university’s next president.

“This search represents an important moment in UNM’s history—an opportunity to find a leader who will build on the incredible momentum already underway,” said Board of Regents Chair Paul Blanchard. “We are searching for a leader who brings integrity, vision, and the ability to turn ideas into action—someone who will position UNM to make an even greater impact in New Mexico and beyond.”

The Board will soon appoint an advisory search committee tasked with assisting the Board in identifying qualified candidates for the presidency.

Once formed, the committee will oversee a national search for a successor to President Garnett Stokes, who will conclude her presidency on July 1, 2026. The Board has also identified and is contracting with Isaacson Miller – a nationally recognized search firm that led the last UNM presidential search.

The UNM community is encouraged to provide input and identify essential leadership characteristics to the Board of Regents regarding the development of the position description. Comments may be submitted at presidentialsearch.unm.edu, where the search process will continue to be documented and updated.

About the UNM Presidential Search

The appointed search committee and the external executive search firm will lead a rigorous nationwide effort to identify candidates, host public forums and candidate visits, and make recommendations to the Board. The Board aims to name the new president in late Spring 2026 with the incoming president assuming office in July 2026.