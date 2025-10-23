SOS Toulouse Oliver announces run for NM lieutenant governor

Following months of speculation, New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver announced on Thursday she will seek the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor in the June 2, 2026 primary election.

Toulouse Oliver has served as secretary of state since 2016—when she served a two-year term—and is in her second four-year term. She previously spent close to a decade as Bernalillo county clerk.

As recently as late August, Toulouse Oliver said she was not planning a run for office, telling Source New Mexico that she was instead focusing on her finishing her election-related dissertation at the University of New Mexico. She said she changed her mind after “a lot of folks” worried about the state of the country approached her in recent months urging her to stay in elected office.

“I have always felt called to service, so I felt that I was being called again, and that’s why I changed my mind,” she said.

Toulouse Oliver’s announcement follows State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard’s withdrawal from the race last week due to her husband’s health issues. New Mexico State Sen. Harold Pope of Albuquerque and Loving Village Councilor Jackie Lee Onsurez remain in the Democratic primary race. Republican Manny Lardzibal thus far faces no opposition in that contest.

In a 40-second video embedded in her new campaign website, Toulouse Oliver pointed to her time battling “MAGA extremists” over their false claims of election fraud in New Mexico and across the country after the 2020 election. She testified before Congress in July 2022 that threats against her office spiked, including several her office reported to police, after the issue came to a head in Otero County during the 2022 primary election.

In the video, Toulouse Oliver said New Mexico is “facing a moment unlike any in our history. Donald Trump is attacking our democracy and pushing an extreme agenda. New Mexico needs a fighter who will stand up to him. That’s why I’m running for Lt. Governor.”

As for her dissertation, Toulouse said she’s still working on it, but “it’s probably going to take a little more time now,” she said.