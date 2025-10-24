New pro-nuke group will advocate to New Mexico lawmakers on Friday

With growing energy demands in New Mexico for developments ranging from housing to data centers, a new advocacy group posits nuclear power as a solution.

The New Mexico Nuclear Alliance, a registered trade industry group promoting nuclear power, will make its official debut Friday afternoon before lawmakers at an interim Science, Technology and Telecommunications committee meeting in Las Cruces.

Founder Scott Lopez started the New Mexico Nuclear Alliance in July. A former marine and longtime investor and business consultant, Lopez doesn’t have a background in nuclear power, but says he has “dozens of family members” from his hometown in Española either working or retired from nearby Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Lopez told Source NM he was “driven to start the alliance” after moderating a panel discussion on nuclear power by officials from LANL; Urenco, the uranium processing facility; and Kairos Power, a start-up planning to construct a testing laboratory in Albuquerque, during last May’s two-day New Mexico Energy Policy Symposium.

“We realized there was no trade association, there was not the kind of voice, so to speak, to advocate for work on policy, economic development for New Mexico’s nuclear industry, which is cradle-to-grave in the life cycle,” Lopez said.

He said the group’s vision is not “big stack Three-Mile Island or or Palo Verde type nuclear reactors,” but smaller reactors that are still in the testing or design process that he hopes will be “commercially viable and available” within a decade.

Lopez said the alliance has no plans to back legislation in the 2026 session. However, he said the group would consider supporting a bill similar to a Colorado law, HB25-1040, signed by Gov. Jared Polis in 2025, which redefines nuclear as a “clean energy resource” because it doesn’t release emissions that drive climate change.

Since the start of the year, the Trump administration has initiated plans to accelerate nuclear power production, and launched proposals to fasttrack new uranium mines in New Mexico, despite roadblocks from states; objections from tribal and environmental groups; and ongoing cleanup for abandoned mines.

Lopez said the New Mexico Nuclear Alliance supports new uranium mining, as long as there’s tribal consultation, but also funding for “funding, monitoring, and long-term reclamation,” from legacy mines. The Nuclear Alliance, he said, has a “moral obligation to acknowledge the legacy,” of uranium mining for nuclear power on New Mexico’s Pueblos and tribes.

“By cleaning up, doing right by our tribal communities that have uranium legacy issues is core to what the Nuclear Alliance believes in and will support,” Lopez said.