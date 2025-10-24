One of Our 50 Is Missing: October 2025

A swing and a miss for U.S. geography.

YOU’RE OUT!

This summer, GARY BENN tried to buy a beer at a Los Angeles Angels baseball game. After presenting his New Mexico driver’s license, the concessions cashier asked: “Do you have a passport or some other U.S. ID?” Although Benn explained why that was unnecessary, he didn’t receive his brewski until a supervisor stepped up to the plate.

R U KIDDING?

When MIKE WOJCIEHOSKI moved, he tried to update his address online for a subscription. “Albuquerque was not accepted!” he says. “Only the old spelling with an extra r. ” (Alburquerque.)

BLURRED LINES

PHILIP MOORE’s co-worker was laughing one morning after receiving a call from his brother, a travel agent in Santa Fe. “A prospective vacationer from Boston had asked whether he needed a passport to cross the Mexican border,” Moore’s colleague relayed. When the agent patiently explained, “No, New Mexico is in the United States,” the client replied, “Well, I know that, but I’m taking a side trip to Tucson.”

’WICH HUNT

FAY FLAME recently had a sandwich craving in Farmington. “I went to the maps app, typed in ‘Jersey Mike’s’ and hit ‘search nearby,’ ” Flame says. Numerous locations popped up, but they were all in New Jersey. Flame tried again, typing “Jersey Mike’s Sandwich Shop, Farmington, New Mexico.” The Garden State reappeared, this time with a notation: “You searched for Farmington, Mexico,” it said, with a line striking through the country. “Just to be sure, I tried again, but the same thing happened,” Flame says. “So I gave up and went to Village Inn next door.”

have a “missing” moment?

Send it to fifty@nmmagazine.com, or Fifty, New Mexico Magazine, 495 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87501. Include your name, hometown, and state. ¡Gracias!