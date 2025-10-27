By the #s: NM Dem incumbents show big lead for 2026 national mid-terms

Democratic incumbents in New Mexico have large cash advantages against Republicans seeking to unseat them next year in the United States Congress, according to the latest campaign reports.

With more than a year until the Nov. 3, 2026 election, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján has reported the most raised and the most left after expenses among the five-member delegation. His filings as of the end of September show $3.16 million on hand.

No one has announced a run against Luján for his seat. The deadline to do so is Feb. 3, 2026. Fellow Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich is not up for re-election next year.

All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are on the November ballot. Among the three House seats that Democrats now hold in New Mexico, two Republican primaries are already shaping up. The primary will be held June 2, 2026.

In the 3rd Congressional District race, covering most of Northern and Northeast New Mexico, incumbent Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández is running against Republican Martin Zamora, who is currently the lone Republican in the race. He is also a state representative for House District 64.

Zamora reports raising about $247,000 — the most of any Republican candidate for Congress in New Mexico — and spending a little more than $21,000 of it in the last reporting period.

Leger Fernández, who is seeking her fourth term in Congress, reports more than $550,000 on hand.

In the 1st Congressional District, which covers the Albuquerque area, incumbent Rep. Melanie Stansbury’s opponent will be decided in the Republican primary. Steve Jones, a businessman, faces Ndidiamaka “Didi” Okpareke, a pharmacist.

The 2nd Congressional District, which covers most of Southwest New Mexico, also has a Republican primary between Eddy Aragon, Jose Orozco and Greg Cunningham. The winner will face incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasque in a district that has historically been competitive for Democrats.

The 2nd Congressional District has flipped parties three times in the last decade and often draws millions in outside spending from both parties. Vasquez won 52% of the vote in the 2024 election against Republican challenger Yvette Herrell, in a race that election transparency website OpenSecrets tallied more than $15 million in outside spending.

Herrell was elected to the seat in 2020, then lost it twice in subsequent races against Vasquez. She is currently Assistant Secretary of the Office of Congressional Relations at the United States Agriculture Department.

At the moment, Vasquez has almost $990,000 on hand. Among the three Republicans vying to face Vasquez in the primary, Aragon has raised the most, reporting about $4,300 on-hand, which is only a fraction of the warchest of the Democrat he hopes to face in the general election next November.

See more below about the latest fundraising and spending by all New Mexico incumbents and Republicans seeking to unseat them: