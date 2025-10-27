New Mexico legislator unveils tool to track state’s ICE arrests

A New Mexico lawmaker this week launched a new website her office created that aims to compile and verify reports of federal immigration arrests across the state.

Rep. Marianna Anaya (D-Albuquerque) told Source New Mexico that a volunteer in her office spent the last several months creating AGUAS-NM.com in response to widespread—but hard-to-verify—reports of masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arresting people across the state.

“Our community is held to the rule of law, so why shouldn’t law enforcement…be documented in hopes that they will follow the law as well?” she told Source on Thursday in a phone interview. “It was born of frustration and hope that when we shine a little bit of light that hopefully transparency wins.”

The website greets visitors with a disclaimer about the potential inaccuracy of individual arrest reports, and it warns that the website should not be used to interfere with law enforcement operations, which Anaya also stressed in the interview.

Users can anonymously submit photos, videos or summaries of potential ICE arrests to the website, which will then appear on the map as “unverified” until representatives of community groups visit the site in person and talk to witnesses, Anaya said.

Adding a layer of verification should help instill trust in the website while also aiming to stop the spread of misinformation, she said.

“Often people will think that a private security guard is ICE when really they may not be,” she said. “And I think that’s why we’re focusing so heavily on making sure that we have validated and unvalidated check marks.”

Spokespersons for the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center and El Centro de Igualdad and Derechos, two immigrant advocacy organizations, declined to comment Friday on the new website.

Data about how many ICE arrests have occurred in New Mexico amid President Donald Trump’s mass deportation push is hard to come by, though national data suggests arrests are increasing. The number of people ICE has detained in the state’s three detention centers has steadily increased, as well.

Some statewide elected officials are trying to collect information about ICE arrests to distribute to the public, including in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. That’s another potential source of “verified” reports for the AGUAS-NM website, Anaya said.

“When it comes to other areas of the state, clearly, that’ll work a little bit differently,” she said. “But for us, it’s more about transparency. I think the video and photo option also just really helps the community to be able to make up their own mind about whether or not it is a valid documentation or not.”