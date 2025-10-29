Government Shutdown Resources
Shutdown Q&A and Resource Guide
https://stansbury.house.gov/services/shutdown-qa-and-resource-guide
Grocery Cards for Federal Workers During the Government Shutdown
https://laborforce.me/s/t2AyhM
Resources for Federal Workers
Find Your Union: https://www.opm.gov/labor-management-relations/labor-management-relations/
OPM Shutdown Guidance: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/pay-leave/reference-materials/guidance-for-shutdown-furloughs-sep-28-2025/?
OPM Shutdown Page: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/pay-leave/furlough-guidance/#url=Shutdown-Furlough
Food Map Finder: https://www.rrfb.org/find-help/find-food/
NM Department of Workforce Solutions Unemployment Page: https://www.dws.state.nm.us/en-us/Unemployment-Insurance/UI-Information/Federal-Government-Shutdown-Information
Rio Grande Credit Union Government Shutdown Resource Page: https://www.riograndecu.org/government-shutdown-resources
Navy Federal Credit Union Government Shutdown Resource Page: https://www.navyfederal.org/about/government-shutdown.html
Sandia Area Federal Credit Union Government Shutdown Resource Page: https://www.sandia.org/government-shutdown
Please do not hesitate to reach out to your elected officials:
Senator Martin Heinrich (202) 224-5521
Senator Ben Ray Lujan 202-224-6621
Representative Melanie Stansbury at (202) 225-6316
Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez (202) 225-6190
Representative Gabe Vasquez (202) 225-2365
Food Assistance
Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) (800) 640-7167
Roadrunner Food Bank’s Food Referral Line (505) 349-8841 or (866) 327-0267 (Toll Free)
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) (800) 432-6217 (Toll Free)
The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) (505) 841-2625
Women, Infants and Children (WIC) (866) 867-3124 (Toll Free)
Housing Assistance:
American Red Cross (800) 733-2767 (Toll Free)
Public & Indian Housing Inf. Resource (800) 955-2232 (Toll Free)
Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) (800) 283-4465 (Toll Free)
NMCEH Emergency Shelter Referral/Helpline(505) 982-9000 or (505) 768-4357
Child Care:
NM Kids Child Care Resource & Referral (800) 691-9067 (Toll Free)
UNM Early Childhood Services Center (505) 277-1118
Crisis Assistance:
Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988
New Mexico Crisis and Access Line (855) NMCRISIS (662-7474) (Toll Free)
Veterans Crisis Line (800) 273-8255 (Toll Free)
Emergency Hotlines:
Report Suspected Child Abuse
#SAFE (from any cell phone) 1-855-333-SAFE Domestic Violence Hotline
(505) 247-4219
Crisis Hotline (Listening and Referral Service) (866) HELP-1-NM (24/7, Toll Free)
Poison Control (800) 222-1222 (Toll Free)
Disease Condition Support
American Cancer Society (800) 227-2345 (Toll Free)
American Diabetes Association (800) DIABETES (342-2383) (Toll Free)
American Heart Association (800) AHA-USA-1 (242-8721) (Toll Free)
American Stroke Association (888) 4-STROKE (478-7653) (Toll Free)
Hepatitis C & Drug Overdose Hotline (833) 796-8773
Health Care:
NM Healthcare Authority (855) 309-3766 (Toll Free)
COVID NMHealth Helpline (833) 796-8773
New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange (bewellnm.com)
(833) 862-3935 1-833-ToBeWell