Shutdown Q&A and Resource Guide

https://stansbury.house.gov/services/shutdown-qa-and-resource-guide

Grocery Cards for Federal Workers During the Government Shutdown

https://laborforce.me/s/t2AyhM

Resources for Federal Workers

Find Your Union: https://www.opm.gov/labor-management-relations/labor-management-relations/

OPM Shutdown Guidance: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/pay-leave/reference-materials/guidance-for-shutdown-furloughs-sep-28-2025/?

OPM Shutdown Page: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/pay-leave/furlough-guidance/#url=Shutdown-Furlough

Food Map Finder: https://www.rrfb.org/find-help/find-food/

NM Department of Workforce Solutions Unemployment Page: https://www.dws.state.nm.us/en-us/Unemployment-Insurance/UI-Information/Federal-Government-Shutdown-Information

Rio Grande Credit Union Government Shutdown Resource Page: https://www.riograndecu.org/government-shutdown-resources

Navy Federal Credit Union Government Shutdown Resource Page: https://www.navyfederal.org/about/government-shutdown.html

Sandia Area Federal Credit Union Government Shutdown Resource Page: https://www.sandia.org/government-shutdown

Please do not hesitate to reach out to your elected officials:

Senator Martin Heinrich (202) 224-5521

Senator Ben Ray Lujan 202-224-6621

Representative Melanie Stansbury at (202) 225-6316

Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez (202) 225-6190

Representative Gabe Vasquez (202) 225-2365

Food Assistance

Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) (800) 640-7167

Roadrunner Food Bank’s Food Referral Line (505) 349-8841 or (866) 327-0267 (Toll Free)

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) (800) 432-6217 (Toll Free)

The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) (505) 841-2625

Women, Infants and Children (WIC) (866) 867-3124 (Toll Free)

Housing Assistance:

American Red Cross (800) 733-2767 (Toll Free)

Public & Indian Housing Inf. Resource (800) 955-2232 (Toll Free)

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) (800) 283-4465 (Toll Free)

NMCEH Emergency Shelter Referral/Helpline(505) 982-9000 or (505) 768-4357

Child Care:

NM Kids Child Care Resource & Referral (800) 691-9067 (Toll Free)

UNM Early Childhood Services Center (505) 277-1118

Crisis Assistance:

Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988

New Mexico Crisis and Access Line (855) NMCRISIS (662-7474) (Toll Free)

Veterans Crisis Line (800) 273-8255 (Toll Free)

Emergency Hotlines:

Report Suspected Child Abuse

#SAFE (from any cell phone) 1-855-333-SAFE Domestic Violence Hotline

(505) 247-4219

Crisis Hotline (Listening and Referral Service) (866) HELP-1-NM (24/7, Toll Free)

Poison Control (800) 222-1222 (Toll Free)

Disease Condition Support

American Cancer Society (800) 227-2345 (Toll Free)

American Diabetes Association (800) DIABETES (342-2383) (Toll Free)

American Heart Association (800) AHA-USA-1 (242-8721) (Toll Free)

American Stroke Association (888) 4-STROKE (478-7653) (Toll Free)

Hepatitis C & Drug Overdose Hotline (833) 796-8773

Health Care:

NM Healthcare Authority (855) 309-3766 (Toll Free)

COVID NMHealth Helpline (833) 796-8773

New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange (bewellnm.com)

(833) 862-3935 1-833-ToBeWell