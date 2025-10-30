New Mexico starting cleanup for abandoned uranium mines, but says more funding needed

Officials say $100 million a conservative estimate for remaining sites

New Mexico environment officials told lawmakers Wednesday that efforts are underway to clean up pollution from a handful of uranium mining and petroleum sites, but said it will take more funding and decades to address the full scope of the problem.

Earlier this year, the legislature earmarked $20 million in one-time funds to clean up abandoned contaminated sites that did not otherwise qualify for state or federal funds.

During a presentation to legislators meeting in Artesia for the interim Water and Natural Resources Committee, state environment department officials said they’re on track to clean up three former uranium mines, along with petroleum pollution from both the Tucumcari Truck Terminal and the former Aerex Refinery in San Juan County.

However, one-time funds won’t address the whole problem, according to NMED Water Protection Division Deputy Director Kelsey Rader. In all, the environment department has identified 348 industrial sites with “suspected or known contamination” that pose risk to environmental and human health and have no responsible party for their cleanup. An “unknown number” of former dry cleaning sites that could pose further risks to groundwater also exist.

She said the conservative estimate to clean up sites is over $100 million.

“Really, that $100 million is going to go first to remediation to those sites that are ready to go, that are shovel-ready, that are project ready,” Rader said. “We can’t rule out, though, that there is going to be a chunk of that funding that is going to be spent, trying to figure out what the extent of some of the contamination is across the state.”

As for the one-year funds, NMED will use $2 million for the legal activity to investigate if any responsible parties exist to shoulder the cost. For the actual remediation, NMED said the state will use $6 million to truck out contaminated soil in spring 2026 from the two sites with petroleum pollution.

The remaining $12 million will be split between the clean up of three uranium mines near Grants: the Schmitt Decline Mine, Red Bluff No. 1 Mine and Moe No. 4 Mine.

Rep. Rod Montoya (R-Farmington) asked why the federal government isn’t paying for remediating the state’s uranium mines from decades past, noting that federal requests for nuclear power and weapons drove most mining in New Mexico through the 1990s.

NMED’s uranium mine reclamation coordinator Miori Harms said the federal Environmental Protection Agency has jurisdiction to clean them up, “but they lack the capacity so, in their prioritization, all of these neglected smaller mines fall off the radar. They focus their energy on the bigger issues, like the mills.” Harms noted the state only recently gained authority to clean up uranium mines itself.