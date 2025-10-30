NM lawmakers voice concerns over data center Project Jupiter

Several southern New Mexico state lawmakers this week voiced concerns about the environmental impacts the proposed AI data center Project Jupiter will have on southern Doña Ana County communities, and what they described as a lack of transparency about the project.

Members of the Water and Natural Resources Committee met in Artesia this week where they received an update on the $165 billion development, which is the subject of two recently filed lawsuits, as well as criticism from county residents, also over environmental impacts and transparency. The Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners voted in September to approve $165 billion in industrial revenue bonds to support the development, during a meeting that attracted attendance of several hundred county residents.

“This issue is really important to me, and we can talk about the water piece, the energy piece, but I think what’s been really overwhelming to me is just the lack of community involvement in this process,” state Rep. Angelica Rubio (D-Las Cruces) said during the meeting. “This is the pattern that I have continuously seen in my decade serving in this Legislature, is that we’re constantly looking at these shiny things, shiny industries coming into this state, while we leave our communities left out of this conversation.”

Rubio emphasized that many people in the state and across the U.S. are “cynical” about government, and bringing in a large development and authorizing millions of dollars in tax credits while residents in the area deal with arsenic-laced drinking water is “insane.”

Rubio’s comments referenced the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority, which the state environment department recently sued in part due to recent and repeated failed arsenic tests.

“I just wish that our communities had this kind of sense of urgency when it came to their matters, the way that we put forth corporations like this one,” Rubio said. “I think it’s a travesty.”

Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena (D-Mesilla) said she and other lawmakers were “misled” by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration and fellow lawmakers during the legislative session earlier this year, specifically concerning House Bill 93.

The bill, which Lujan Grisham signed into law on April 8, involves advanced grid technology projects and the Public Regulation Commission. However, an amendment introduced by Sen. Michael Padilla (D-Albuquerque) is now being criticized as creating a “loophole” within the established Energy Transition Act, and negates certain requirements for microgrid operations.

Padilla previously disputed that characterization to Source NM.

“We did not vet those proposals in the House. They came through a Senate floor amendment less than 48 hours to go in the legislative session,” Lara Cadena said.

Sen. Candy Spence Ezzell (R-Roswell) said companies are eyeing Chavez and Eddy counties for a similar data center development and she is opposed to it and the negative impacts she said it will have on farmers in the region.

“What these companies are doing is they’re overinflating the cost of this land [in southeastern New Mexico],” Ezzell said during the meeting. “Whenever I see a big company coming in, ‘We’re going to build this,’ and ‘I’m going to offer you $5,000 an acre for pasture land,’ what is that doing to this young rancher, or young farmer? Like I said earlier, there’s going to be some hungry people out there. And we’ve caused it.”