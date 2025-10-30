Republican lawmakers say conservation tax revenue, not industry, should pay for well cleanup

Tense committee hearing comes amid proposed rulemaking to raise oil and gas bonding requirements

Amid ongoing proposed rulemaking that would require more funds from oil and gas operators to clean up New Mexico’s abandoned wells, Republican state lawmakers on Thursday pressed state officials over the current funding for such work.

In a tense and sometimes testy interim Water and Natural Resources Committee hearing in Artesia, members of the minority party told presenters from the state’s Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department and the State Land Office to reconsider pursuing higher investment from oil and gas operators, saying it would harm the industry as a whole, and smaller oil producers in particular.

“If those wells aren’t producing, guess what, y’all don’t have a job because that’s what’s paying your wages right now, OK?” said Sen. Candy Spence Ezzell (R-Roswell) during one exchange.

Earlier this year, legislative analysts estimated that in the coming years, New Mexico faces between $700 million to $1.6 billion in costs to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells. One of the June report’s recommendations included updating the state’s rules around the bonds companies guarantee to better reflect the costs for cleanup. That proposal is currently under consideration—and receiving public comment—by the state’s oil and gas regulatory committee.

The state has identified more than 700 “orphan wells” that need to be plugged, EMNRD Deputy Secretary Ben Shelton told the committee, but many more wells are entering the end of their lifespans.

“There’s another 4,000 to 5,000 that are currently sitting in an inactive status or extremely low-producing status that we have an eye on that looms in the background of our current plugging list,” Shelton told the committee.

Rep. Rod Montoya (R-Farmington), however, called the proposed revamped rules a “money grab,” and said the state should instead change the distribution of tax revenue intended to address the issue.

Specifically, EMNRD uses money from the state’s reclamation fund—intended to plug wells and clean up pollution—which itself receives a portion of a 1959-era conservation tax placed on various extractive industries. Since 2022, the agency has also received $55.5 million in multiyear federal grants it has used for the work.

Shelton said the state tries to spend federal funds first, and leave more money available in the state’s reclamation fund to address unpredictable costs for environmental remediation. The fund currently contains more than $75 million and the state this year requested about $21 million for plugging wells and environmental remediation.

Montoya noted that under state law, the majority of the $120 million to $140 million collected annually in conservation taxes ends up in the general fund. Only about 10% a year benefits the state’s reclamation fund.

As such, he said, the state should ensure more of the conservation tax benefits the reclamation fund, rather than look to industry to pay for the cleanup.

“I cannot see a justification to go out there and ask industry for more money to do the same thing that we’re already collecting money for, ” Montoya said.

Shelton, in response to questions along the same line from Rep. Jonathan Henry (R-Artesia), said that not only would spending the entire $76 million currently in the reclamation fund be insufficient to address the problem, but “if 100% of the conservation tax was directed to the [reclamation] fund, that would not be enough for the state to manage our cleanup liability. If you took the conservation tax amounts on operators and increased it and then gave 100% to the [reclamation] fund, it would not be enough. We are talking about potentially billions of dollars of liability,” he said.

Rep. Elaine Sena Cortez (R-Hobbs) responded that lawmakers have the chance to increase the reclamation fund for clean up. Previous legislative efforts to change the distribution proportion have failed.

“Not to beat a dead horse, but if we utilize the reclamation fund for its intended purposes at full capacity — and the keyword is full capacity — it’s going to help producers curb costs, and then it provides an environmental win as well,” she said. “And at the end of the day, that’s what we all want.”