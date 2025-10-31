Food banks see sharp increase in demand amid federal SNAP uncertainty

Even with state covering partial SNAP benefits, recipients prepare for November hardship

Leaders of New Mexico’s largest food banks said they’re seeing sharp increases in demand for food donations in distribution lines amid the looming disappearance of federal food assistance funding beginning Saturday.

Approximately 250 people lined up Friday morning at the weekly Roadrunner Food Bank distribution in Albuquerque ,about 100 more than usual, organizers told Source New Mexico.

And earlier this week in Santa Fe, The Food Depot ran out of food after serving 135 people at a distribution that typically serves less than 100, Executive Director Jill Dixon told Source in a text message.

Organizers said the uptick in demand reflects the widespread uncertainty about what the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will look like beginning Nov. 1.

Two federal judges issued orders Friday that block the Trump administration from cutting off SNAP benefits. In one case, the judge gave the Trump administration until Monday to respond to her findings.

On Wednesday Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced $30 million in emergency funding to cover SNAP recipients through approximately the first 10 days of the month.

Over the weekend, the state’s roughly 460,000 SNAP recipients will receive a payment equaling 30% of their typical monthly food assistance benefit, Health Care Authority Secretary Kari Armijo told Source New Mexico on Friday in a phone interview. The money will arrive to all SNAP recipients, including those who typically receive their benefits later in the month.

Recipients can expect text messages soon with more details, as well as phone numbers to call in case issues arise, she said.

“At this point we are not anticipating any delays,” she said. “We’re telling New Mexicans that if they don’t have their benefits by Monday, they should give us a call.”

As they stood toward the front of a growing food line around 9 a.m. Friday morning in Albuquerque, Keith Pounds struck up a conversation with Jeana Morgan and her son Jimmy about how they’re going to feed their families in November. They could be overheard planning how to make do with one-third of what they typically rely on in November amid rising grocery prices.

“Something’s better than nothing,” Jimmy Morgan said. “Yeah, it’s something,” his mother said.

But Pounds, who is disabled, said he is supporting his three brothers, who’ve been unable to get food assistance. He worried aloud about how they’ll all eat in November.

“I try and catch every food bank I can, even with my feet and my legs the way they are,” he said. “Life is hard, dude. You can’t afford to eat.”

Armijo also told Source on Friday following the federal rulings the state will still proceed with payments because she anticipates at least a few days before the money arrives here, even if Trump accedes to the judicial orders.

“That could really eat into next week,” she said. “And so in order to make sure that New Mexicans have food on the table over the weekend, we’re going to issue those benefits.”

Even with those benefits, Joseph Greenwood, a programs manager at Roadrunner Food Bank, told Source that the food bank expects continued high demand through November. He looked over the growing food line Friday and said it reminded him of lines during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He anticipated the food bank would give out an entire truckload of food by noon.

He said the state’s $30 million stop-gap, along with an $8 million investment for statewide food banks the Legislature approved during a special session at the beginning of the month, provide a “shot in the arm” to help feed New Mexicans, but it’s doesn’t come close to satisfying statewide hunger needs.

But Edmundo Maestas, who grew up in the International District, was relieved to learn Friday morning from a reporter that the state would give him about $35 for food over the weekend. Even though it’s one-third of what he normally gets, he thought he wasn’t getting anything through Thanksgiving.

“Maybe I can buy a turkey now,” he said.