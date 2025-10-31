NM judge rejects McKinley County DA Martin’s request for extension in case to remove her from office

A retired state judge on Friday denied requests from embattled McKinley County District Attorney Bernadine Martin for an extension in her case. Rather, Martin must respond by early November to the New Mexico Department of Justice’s petition to remove her from office in advance of a three-day trial starting Dec. 1.

The state Supreme Court ruled earlier this month it would move forward with a trial in response to Attorney General Raúl Torrez’s August petition, which cited alleged violations of state law by Martin, among other concerns.

For instance, the petition alleges Martin created a hostile workplace environment; failed to prepare or subpoena witnesses in McKinley County; breached procurement law, despite a prior settlement with state ethics officials; had an “improper reliance” on contract attorneys; and said she continued to work in private legal practice while serving as district attorney, in violation of state law.

In September, New Mexico Department of Justice attorneys took over prosecution of two cases in the Eleventh Judicial District, alleging Martin had improperly dismissed the cases and failed to send them to an outside prosecutor.

State law for the removal of public officials requires a trial without a jury before the Supreme Court justices and establishes the court’s decision as final.

The state’s Supreme Court appointed Special Master Alan Malott, a retired Albuquerque district judge, to act as a trial judge.

In a virtual hearing on Friday, Malott told Martin’s attorney Kathryn Hardy that the court could not accommodate the request for an additional 30 days to respond to the state’s requests for documents, saying the case, which he called a matter of “extreme public interest, has “very tight timelines.”

Malott also noted that any formal objection to the Supreme Court’s order to hold a three-day trial in Santa Fe beginning on Dec. 1, or any other deadlines, would be due by Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Martin has denied all allegations in court filings. A voicemail and text message to Martin were not returned before publication.

In court filings, Martin has argued that the state law allowing for removal of district attorneys should only apply to her current term, which started in January of 2025, after her reelection to office in 2024. She argued it would be “obviously unjust” for the New Mexico Supreme Court to hear evidence “for misconduct [that] may have occurred during a previous term.” She further said the removal of district attorneys should be left either to the state Legislature or voters “when the public official stands for reelection.”

The New Mexico Department of Justice has disagreed, citing state laws that district attorneys may be removed from office in a court proceeding, for certain reasons including: “failure, neglect or refusal” to perform the duties of the office.